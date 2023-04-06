https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/foreign-ministers-of-saudi-arabia-and-iran-meet-in-beijing--1109187679.html
Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran Meet in Beijing
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, have met in Beijing.
During the meeting, the ministers are expected to activate the previously reached agreement to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries. In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies within 60 days.Saudi Arabia and Iran confirmed their intention to restore diplomatic relations in a joint statement. Additionally, the statement said that the states plan to follow the spirit of good neighborliness and not to interfere in the internal affairs of other states.The sides also agreed to resume official visits and travel of private delegations. Also the counterparts agreed on on the resumption of flights and a simplified procedure for issuing visas to citizens of the two countries.The parties agreed to reopen the embassies of the two countries within the agreed timeframe and take the necessary measures to open the diplomatic missions of the two countries in Riyadh and Tehran, as well as the consulates general of the countries in Jeddah and Mashhad.
