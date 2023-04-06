https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/former-president-donald-trump-pleads-not-guilty-to-34-felony-counts-1109182620.html

Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts

Former President Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom yesterday, pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts related to payments intended to silence an adult-film actress during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Kim Keenan, nationally known trial lawyer, mediator, and in-house counsel, joins us to discuss former President Donald Trump. The former president appeared in a Manhattan courtroom yesterday, pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts about payments intended to silence an adult-film actress during his 2016 presidential campaign.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Mondo Weiss reported that President Joe Biden took an "unbelievable step of telling Benjamin Netanyahu he's not welcome in Washington last week" after Netanyahu allegedly accused Biden of "paying for demonstrations around Israel."Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sputnik radio today that Russia and the United States have "already passed through" the Cold War stage in their relations and are now in the phase of a "hot conflict." Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," joins us to discuss the EU. He discusses China launching military patrols in two areas of the Taiwan Strait ahead of the upcoming meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Los Angeles.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss The Campaign for a Zone of Peace. The Black Alliance for Peace. Ajamu discusses yesterday's campaign sponsored by the Black Alliance for Peace, (BAP) launching a collective campaign for a Zone of Peace in Our Americas with organizations throughout Washington, DC, Havana, Cuba, and Port au Prince, Haiti.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the concept of "full spectrum dominance." He discusses a Consortium News article by Roger McKenziewho posits that under the full spectrum dominance doctrine, The United States demands that the world bow down to its leadership. McKenzie goes further saying that a failure to do so is met with "the full force of its international military-industrial complex" controlled by the US.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. He discusses his latest Haiti Liberte articles covering the Global Fragility Act and how the solutions for Haiti must come from the Haitian people and not from the United States.Alex Suarez, Peruvian American writer, independent journalist, historian, and author of several books, including "The Diplomat" about the Alex Saab case, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Al Jazeera reports today that the representative of Venezuela’s opposition in the United States is urging the Biden administration to "relax crippling oil sanctions on Nicolas Maduro’s government or risk seeing the socialist-run country turn into another Cuba with Washington scapegoated for increasing authoritarianism and economic hardships."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

