Freezing Rain Leaves Over 1Mln Canadians Without Power Supply

Freezing rain and strong winds leave 1,134,426 Canadians without power supply, the data of Canadian portal PowerOutage.ca showed on Wednesday.
According to the portal, power outages affected 962,646 people in the Canadian province of Quebec, 168,559 residents in Ontario, 2,828 Canadians in British Columbia, 321 in New Brunswick, and 72 in Newfoundland and Labrador. According to the CBC broadcaster, freezing rain and strong winds hit Montreal and some other southwestern parts of the province on Wednesday. Rain warnings have been issued for almost all of eastern Ontario, the report said.Power company Hydro Ottawa said that while crews are working to restore power, weather conditions are slowing the process."The situation continues to fluctuate and conditions are very poor and unsafe as a result of bad road conditions, ice build up and downed trees and power lines in many areas of the city," the statement posted to the company's website said. "The safety of our crews and the public remain our top priority. Crews will be working through the night where it is safe to do so, and reassessing restoration efforts in the morning once visibility is better."
02:51 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 06.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Freezing rain and strong winds leave 1,134,426 Canadians without power supply, the data of Canadian portal PowerOutage.ca showed on Wednesday.
According to the portal
, power outages affected 962,646 people in the Canadian province of Quebec, 168,559 residents in Ontario, 2,828 Canadians in British Columbia, 321 in New Brunswick, and 72 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
According to the CBC broadcaster, freezing rain and strong winds hit Montreal and some other southwestern parts of the province on Wednesday. Rain warnings have been issued for almost all of eastern Ontario, the report said.
Power company Hydro Ottawa said that while crews are working to restore power, weather conditions are slowing the process.
"The situation continues to fluctuate and conditions are very poor and unsafe as a result of bad road conditions, ice build up and downed trees and power lines in many areas of the city," the statement posted to the company's website said. "The safety of our crews and the public remain our top priority. Crews will be working through the night where it is safe to do so, and reassessing restoration efforts in the morning once visibility is better."