https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/israeli-forces-confirm-retaliatory-strikes-ordered-across-gaza-after-rocket-barrage-1109221739.html

Israeli Forces Confirm Retaliatory Strikes Across Gaza After Rocket Barrage

Israeli Forces Confirm Retaliatory Strikes Across Gaza After Rocket Barrage

Israeli forces earlier confirmed on Thursday that 34 rockets had been launched from Lebanon by Palestinian forces, with 25 projectiles having been intercepted... 06.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-06T21:27+0000

2023-04-06T21:27+0000

2023-04-06T23:16+0000

world

idf

israel defense forces (idf)

gaza strip

retaliatory strikes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109222910_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6fb61b2ecaa0beb2a9fb6e9c3e113b65.jpg

The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed the military body is conducting retaliatory strikes against Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip following earlier rocket attacks.A statement issued by the IDF states that targets included a "terrorist" tunnels in the Beit Hanun and Khan Younis areas, both of which "did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to the residents of Israel.""The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for what happened and is the one who will pay the price for the security violations against the State of Israel."Preliminary details suggested missiles were fired in the vicinity of Hamas' Saladin camp, among other targets.Footage of the strikes have since surfaced online.Rocket sirens have since sounded off in border towns along the Gaza Strip, specifically in Karmia, Nativ Hathara and Sderot areas, according to Israeli military.The Hama military wing - Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades - has since stated in a Telegram post that its air defense systems were repelling Israeli strikes.Bibi Issues Dire Warning Against Israel's 'Enemies' Moments before the IDF announced its retaliatory strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued remarks to the public underscoring that enemies of Israel would pay the price for every act of aggression against the Jewish state."Our enemies should not be under the delusion that the internal debate in Israel will not prevent us from acting against them at any place and at any time when it is required," Netanyahu said before a high-level security cabinet session. "We are all, without exception, united in this."The prime minister added that Israel is not interested in changing the status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police have taken place over the past few nights."We call for calm and will act decisively against extremists who resort to violence," Netanyahu added.The latest spate in regional tensions comes after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque and attacked Palestinian worshippers, with Palestinian media reporting that stun grenades and rubber bullets had been used during the incident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/palestine-accuses-israel-of-creating-atmosphere-of-escalation-instability-in-jerusalem-1109183261.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

idf, israel defense forces (idf), gaza strip, retaliatory strikes