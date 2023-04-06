International
Japanese Self-Defense Forces' Helicopter Disappears Near Miyako Island, Media Reports
Japanese Self-Defense Forces' Helicopter Disappears Near Miyako Island, Media Reports
A heicopter of the ground forces of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces disappeared from radar not far from the island of Miyako in the southern Okinawa prefecture, Japanese news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in the defense ministry.
There were no reports considering the number of people on board and the helicopter's type so far. The self-defense forces of Japan are gathering information at the moment.
12:11 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 06.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila / A CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter
A CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila /
A heicopter of the ground forces of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces disappeared from radar not far from the island of Miyako in the southern Okinawa prefecture, Japanese news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources in the defense ministry.
There were no reports considering the number of people on board and the helicopter's type so far.
The self-defense forces of Japan are gathering information at the moment.
