Kirby on Possible Swap of Gershkovich: Case at Early Stage, US Focused on Consular Access

The case of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich is at a very early stage to speak of a possible swap, so the United States is currently focused on getting consular access to him, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.
"I wont get ahead of where we are," Kirby said during a press briefing at the White House when asked at what point Washington would explore a potential swap with Russia. "We are at a very early stage here. The main goal is to get consular access to him." The US has not been able to get consular access to Gershkovich and continues to bring up the issue through the US embassy in Moscow, Kirby added. On April 18, a Moscow city court will consider Gershkovich's appeal against his detention on charges of espionage, the court's press service told Sputnik. On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich had been detained in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the United States. The journalist had collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex, the FSB said. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations and demanded Gershkovich's immediate release.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The case of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich is at a very early stage to speak of a possible swap, so the United States is currently focused on getting consular access to him, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.
"I wont get ahead of where we are," Kirby said during a press briefing at the White House when asked at what point Washington would explore a potential swap with Russia. "We are at a very early stage here. The main goal is to get consular access to him."
The US has not been able to get consular access to Gershkovich and continues to bring up the issue through the US embassy in Moscow, Kirby added.
On April 18, a Moscow city court will consider Gershkovich's appeal against his detention on charges of espionage, the court's press service told Sputnik.
On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich had been detained in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the United States. The journalist had collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex, the FSB said. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.
The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations and demanded Gershkovich's immediate release.