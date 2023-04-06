Nicola Sturgeon’s Husband ‘Released Without Charge’ Pending Further Probe

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/nicola-sturgeons-husband-released-without-charge-pending-further-probe-police-say-1109191191.html
Peter Murrell was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning in connection with an inquiry into the SNP’s funding and finances.
Former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Peter Murrell “has been released without charge pending further investigation,” Police Scotland said.This followed 58-year-old Murrell, the husband of ex-SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, being arrested on Wednesday as part of a £600,000 ($747,000) fraud probe into their party's finances.“Msю Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required however at this time no such request has been made,” the spokesperson added.The developments come about a week after Humza Yousaf was legally sworn in as Scotland's sixth first minister, replacing Sturgeon after her surprise resignation in February.In one of her last interviews, the former SNP leader told a UK broadcaster that the ongoing probe, which was opened back in 2021, did not play a part in her departure.
