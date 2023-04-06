International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters in Paris Rally Against Pension Reform
France in engulfed in protests since early January when Macron unveiled a controversial plan of pension reform. The bill was also actively criticized by French politicians including former president Francois Holland, who called it "unfair and brutal."
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Paris where citizens continue their protests against the pension reform.The bill implies that retirement age will be raised from 62 to 64. When the reform plan was announced, about 1 million people across the country took part in rallies and a number of violent clashes between protesters and the police took place.Things got even tenser in March when French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the government adopted the controversial pension reform bill without parliamentary approval using loopholes in the country's Constitution.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
12:18 GMT 06.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / BERTRAND GUAYCGT unionists march with banners on March 17, 2023, a day after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote.
CGT unionists march with banners on March 17, 2023, a day after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote.
© AFP 2023 / BERTRAND GUAY
