Vladimir Putin Chairs Meeting With Heads of New Regions
It is expected that Russian president will discuss the issues of economic policy, defense policy and the questions of enforcing law and order in new regions.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Moscow, where Russian President meets with heads of DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson.The Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region held referendums on joining the Russian Federation in the end of September 2022. The overwhelming majority of citizens voted in favor of historic reunification with Russia.Commenting on the results of referendum, Vladimir Putin stressed that “the world has entered a period of a fundamental, revolutionary transformation” implying the emergence of multipolarity. At the same time Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the majority of countries recognize Russia’s righteousness. The top diplomat added that the attempt to revise the results of referendum will be ahistorical.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
10:32 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 06.04.2023)
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Moscow, where Russian President meets with heads of DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson.
The Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region held referendums on joining the Russian Federation in the end of September 2022. The overwhelming majority of citizens voted in favor of historic reunification with Russia.
Commenting on the results of referendum, Vladimir Putin stressed that
“the world has entered a period of a fundamental, revolutionary transformation” implying the emergence of multipolarity. At the same time Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the majority of countries recognize Russia’s righteousness. The top diplomat added that the attempt to revise the results of referendum will be ahistorical.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!