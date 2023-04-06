https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/putin-and-lukashenko-chair-meeting-of-union-states-supreme-state-council-1109192234.html

Putin and Lukashenko Chair Meeting of Union State's Supreme State Council

Putin and Lukashenko Chair Meeting of Union State's Supreme State Council

The Union State is a supranational political body between Russia and Belarus. Its aim is to deepen the relationship between the two states through economic and defense policy. The Union State was established in 1997.

2023-04-06T11:47+0000

2023-04-06T11:47+0000

2023-04-06T11:47+0000

vladimir putin

russia

belarus

union state

alexander lukashenko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108918846_0:105:3271:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_25a1d2c44810e4c55f879aec9122bc3f.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko participate in a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme State Council. Political scientists suppose that the talks will revolve around the implementation of a central agreement – “The main directions for the implementation of the Agent of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023.” Previously Russia supplied the Belarusian Armed Forces with cutting-edge nuclear-capable Iskander-M tactical missile systems. The reason behind this move is the strengthening of anti-Russia course in NATO. Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin and Lukashenko participate in meeting of Union State’s Supreme State Council Putin and Lukashenko participate in meeting of Union State’s Supreme State Council 2023-04-06T11:47+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

union state, russia, belarus, russia and belarus, union state of russia and belarus