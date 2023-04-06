https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/putin-and-lukashenko-chair-meeting-of-union-states-supreme-state-council-1109192234.html
Putin and Lukashenko Chair Meeting of Union State's Supreme State Council
Putin and Lukashenko Chair Meeting of Union State's Supreme State Council
The Union State is a supranational political body between Russia and Belarus. Its aim is to deepen the relationship between the two states through economic and defense policy. The Union State was established in 1997.
2023-04-06T11:47+0000
2023-04-06T11:47+0000
2023-04-06T11:47+0000
vladimir putin
russia
belarus
union state
alexander lukashenko
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108918846_0:105:3271:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_25a1d2c44810e4c55f879aec9122bc3f.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko participate in a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme State Council. Political scientists suppose that the talks will revolve around the implementation of a central agreement – “The main directions for the implementation of the Agent of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023.” Previously Russia supplied the Belarusian Armed Forces with cutting-edge nuclear-capable Iskander-M tactical missile systems. The reason behind this move is the strengthening of anti-Russia course in NATO. Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108918846_269:0:3000:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf6e846fe8b3e146ce6442db82adc9d.jpg
Putin and Lukashenko participate in meeting of Union State’s Supreme State Council
Putin and Lukashenko participate in meeting of Union State’s Supreme State Council
2023-04-06T11:47+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
union state, russia, belarus, russia and belarus, union state of russia and belarus
union state, russia, belarus, russia and belarus, union state of russia and belarus
Putin and Lukashenko Chair Meeting of Union State's Supreme State Council
The Union State is a supranational political body between Russia and Belarus. Its aim is to deepen the relationship between the two states through economic and defense policy. The Union State was established in 1997.
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko participate in a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme State Council. Political scientists suppose that the talks will revolve around the implementation of a central agreement – “The main directions for the implementation of the Agent of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023.”
Previously Russia supplied the Belarusian Armed Forces with cutting-edge nuclear-capable Iskander-M tactical missile systems. The reason behind this move is the strengthening of anti-Russia course in NATO.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!