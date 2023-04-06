International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/putin-and-lukashenko-chair-meeting-of-union-states-supreme-state-council-1109192234.html
Putin and Lukashenko Chair Meeting of Union State's Supreme State Council
Putin and Lukashenko Chair Meeting of Union State's Supreme State Council
The Union State is a supranational political body between Russia and Belarus. Its aim is to deepen the relationship between the two states through economic and defense policy. The Union State was established in 1997.
2023-04-06T11:47+0000
2023-04-06T11:47+0000
vladimir putin
russia
belarus
union state
alexander lukashenko
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108918846_0:105:3271:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_25a1d2c44810e4c55f879aec9122bc3f.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko participate in a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme State Council. Political scientists suppose that the talks will revolve around the implementation of a central agreement – “The main directions for the implementation of the Agent of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023.” Previously Russia supplied the Belarusian Armed Forces with cutting-edge nuclear-capable Iskander-M tactical missile systems. The reason behind this move is the strengthening of anti-Russia course in NATO. Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin and Lukashenko participate in meeting of Union State’s Supreme State Council
Putin and Lukashenko participate in meeting of Union State’s Supreme State Council
2023-04-06T11:47+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108918846_269:0:3000:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf6e846fe8b3e146ce6442db82adc9d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
union state, russia, belarus, russia and belarus, union state of russia and belarus
union state, russia, belarus, russia and belarus, union state of russia and belarus

Putin and Lukashenko Chair Meeting of Union State's Supreme State Council

11:47 GMT 06.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Union State is a supranational political body between Russia and Belarus. Its aim is to deepen the relationship between the two states through economic and defense policy. The Union State was established in 1997.
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko participate in a meeting of the Union State’s Supreme State Council. Political scientists suppose that the talks will revolve around the implementation of a central agreement – “The main directions for the implementation of the Agent of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023.”
Previously Russia supplied the Belarusian Armed Forces with cutting-edge nuclear-capable Iskander-M tactical missile systems. The reason behind this move is the strengthening of anti-Russia course in NATO.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала