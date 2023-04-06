https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-arrives-in-turkiye-on-official-visit-1109219281.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkiye on Official Visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Turkish capital of Ankara on an official two-day days visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

On Friday, Lavrov is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation, in particular in energy and tourism, as well as regional issues, including the resumption of relations between Armenia and Turkiye and the situation in the Middle East. The two ministers will also exchange views on the Ukrainian crisis and its peace settlement, discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the issue of unblocking access to the Russian agricultural products and fertilizers for international economic operators. The normalization of the Syrian-Turkish relations is expected to be another key topic of the negotiations, following four-party consultations held by Syrian, Turkish, Russian and Iranian deputy foreign ministers in Moscow from April 3-4. Lavorv and Cavusoglu are also set to focus on the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant with Russian participation. The ceremony of loading of nuclear fuel at the Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant will be held on April 27. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously announced the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country to attend the ceremony.

