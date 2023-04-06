https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-arrives-in-turkiye-on-official-visit-1109219281.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkiye on Official Visit
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkiye on Official Visit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Turkish capital of Ankara on an official two-day days visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
2023-04-06T16:07+0000
2023-04-06T16:07+0000
2023-04-06T17:51+0000
world
russia
turkiye
ankara
sergey lavrov
mevlut cavusoglu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109219012_0:0:2928:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_7968f69a6aea2ce24ab8009214df6a49.jpg
On Friday, Lavrov is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation, in particular in energy and tourism, as well as regional issues, including the resumption of relations between Armenia and Turkiye and the situation in the Middle East. The two ministers will also exchange views on the Ukrainian crisis and its peace settlement, discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the issue of unblocking access to the Russian agricultural products and fertilizers for international economic operators. The normalization of the Syrian-Turkish relations is expected to be another key topic of the negotiations, following four-party consultations held by Syrian, Turkish, Russian and Iranian deputy foreign ministers in Moscow from April 3-4. Lavorv and Cavusoglu are also set to focus on the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant with Russian participation. The ceremony of loading of nuclear fuel at the Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant will be held on April 27. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously announced the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country to attend the ceremony.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/lavrov-in-turkey-whats-on-the-agenda-of-his-talks-with-cavusoglu-1109187989.html
russia
turkiye
ankara
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109219012_52:0:2783:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c676a5cbe14b07f59e552364f517f843.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, turkey, sergey lavrov, mevlut cavusoglu
russia, turkey, sergey lavrov, mevlut cavusoglu
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Turkiye on Official Visit
16:07 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 17:51 GMT 06.04.2023)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Turkish capital of Ankara on an official two-day days visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
On Friday, Lavrov is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation, in particular in energy and tourism, as well as regional issues, including the resumption of relations between Armenia and Turkiye and the situation in the Middle East.
The two ministers will also exchange views on the Ukrainian crisis and its peace settlement, discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the issue of unblocking access to the Russian agricultural products and fertilizers for international economic operators.
The normalization of the Syrian-Turkish relations is expected to be another key topic of the negotiations, following four-party consultations held by Syrian, Turkish, Russian and Iranian deputy foreign ministers in Moscow from April 3-4.
Lavorv and Cavusoglu are also set to focus on the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant with Russian participation. The ceremony of loading of nuclear fuel at the Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant will be held on April 27.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously announced the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country to attend the ceremony.