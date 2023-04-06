https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/stowaway-shocks-south-african-pilot-comes-face-to-face-with-venomous-cobra-after-takeoff-1109221142.html

Stowaway Shocks: South African Pilot Comes Face-to-Face With Venomous Cobra After Takeoff

Stowaway Shocks: South African Pilot Comes Face-to-Face With Venomous Cobra After Takeoff

A deadly poisonous cobra got into the cockpit of a passenger plane during a flight from Cape Town to Pretoria. As a result, the flight was aborted, but no one was injured.

2023-04-06T22:51+0000

2023-04-06T22:51+0000

2023-04-06T22:58+0000

viral

south africa

plane

flight

cockpit

snake

deadly snake

incident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109220980_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_a5ba9d55a561740d19b2fed62bb86d18.jpg

South African pilot Rudolph Erasmus was recently forced to make an emergency landing after a deadly Cape cobra was caught hiding under his seat midflight.Erasmus was flying with four passengers from Bloemfontein to Pretoria in a Beechcraft Baron 58 at 11,000 feet when he felt a "cold sensation" against his body. Looking down under the seat, the pilot discovered the cobra, whose venom can kill a person in half an hour.After gathering his strength, the pilot reported an unexpected companion. To the credit of all the passengers, they managed to avoid panic.The pilot has stated he and others initially searched for the snake before takeoff after being informed that a reptile had been spotted near the plane. However, when the group did not find it, they believed the snake had slithered away elsewhere - not onto the aircraft.Erasmus later radioed officials about the emergency situation, after which he was allowed to land at the nearest airport. All passengers left the plane safely and no one was injured. South African Civil Aviation Commissioner Poppy Khoza thanked Erasmus for his "great airmanship indeed, which saved all lives on board.""I think that's a bit blown up if I can be direct," Erasmus said, adding that "It's also my passengers that remained calm as well."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220817/toddler-bites-snake-back-kills-it---report-1099693089.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

cape cobra in a cockpit, south african pilot rudolph erasmus, plane incident, deadly snakes, venomous snakes