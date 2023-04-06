International
The Turkish parliament has approved changing the structure of state-owned oil and gas company Botas with a view to enabling the creation of a Russia-proposed gas hub project, Turkish media reported on Thursday.
Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said in March that the gas hub project would need the parliament's approval as it entails legislative changes. The legislation passed by parliament will pave the way for private businesses to participate in gas imports by creating new divisions and companies within Botas, the Turkisn news outlet reported. The structural changes in the state-owned company will be regulated under a separate presidential decree, the newspaper said. The changes expanding private participation in imports will apply to natural gas only and not liquefied natural gas and pipeline natural gas at the spot market, according to the report. In October 2022, the presidents of Turkiyi and Russia instructed their relevant authorities to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkiyi where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the idea is not only to create a trading platform in Turkiye but also to develop infrastructure and increase the volume of supplies to Europe. He said other countries can also join in as suppliers, including Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan.
Turkish Parliament Approves Botas Structural Changes to Create New Gas Hub, Media Reports

11:39 GMT 06.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ADEM ALTANTurkish lawmakers cast their votes during a debate for a proposal for change in the constitution on January 10, 2017 at the Turkish parliament in Ankara. Turkey's parliament on January 9, 2017 began debating a controversial new draft constitution aimed at expanding the powers of the presidency under Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish lawmakers cast their votes during a debate for a proposal for change in the constitution on January 10, 2017 at the Turkish parliament in Ankara. Turkey's parliament on January 9, 2017 began debating a controversial new draft constitution aimed at expanding the powers of the presidency under Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ADEM ALTAN
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish parliament has approved changing the structure of state-owned oil and gas company Botas with a view to enabling the creation of a Russia-proposed gas hub project, Turkish media reported on Thursday.
Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said in March that the gas hub project would need the parliament's approval as it entails legislative changes.
The legislation passed by parliament will pave the way for private businesses to participate in gas imports by creating new divisions and companies within Botas, the Turkisn news outlet reported. The structural changes in the state-owned company will be regulated under a separate presidential decree, the newspaper said.
The changes expanding private participation in imports will apply to natural gas only and not liquefied natural gas and pipeline natural gas at the spot market, according to the report.
In October 2022, the presidents of Turkiyi and Russia instructed their relevant authorities to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkiyi where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the idea is not only to create a trading platform in Turkiye but also to develop infrastructure and increase the volume of supplies to Europe. He said other countries can also join in as suppliers, including Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan.
