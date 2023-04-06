International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/tyranny-in-america-1109181493.html
Tyranny in America
Tyranny in America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco stabbing, and Twitter labeling NPR "state-affiliated media".
2023-04-06T04:06+0000
2023-04-06T09:51+0000
the backstory
radio
world war i
kkk
prohibition
us department of defense (dod)
george barda
occupywallstreet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109181337_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_58951f680744bd1a9665b112d18c9ed6.png
Tyranny in America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco stabbing, and Twitter labeling NPR "state-affiliated media".
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Eugene Debs, Working Class America, and President Woodrow WilsonAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | The Boring Part of Journalism, Biodefense Industrial Complex, and Robert Malone In the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the history of the Democratic Party, past socialist leaders in America, and President Wilson's political decisions. Caleb discussed the aftermath of World War I and how a lie led to the start of World War I. Caleb spoke about the organizer Eugene Debs and how he was arrested for exercising his freedom of speech. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about interviewing Robert Malone, biodefense research, and independent media. Addy talked about his attendance at the Covid litigation conference and the multiple doctors he spoke with. Addy explained the issues with independent journalism and how the mainstream media purchases independent media silence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109181337_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_59f15d340e2bfbe1fbd093c5a5b0024a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
who started wwi, why did ww1 begin, npr status in twitter, freedom of speech in us
who started wwi, why did ww1 begin, npr status in twitter, freedom of speech in us

Tyranny in America

04:06 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 06.04.2023)
The Backstory
Tyranny in America
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco stabbing, and Twitter labeling NPR "state-affiliated media".
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Eugene Debs, Working Class America, and President Woodrow Wilson

Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | The Boring Part of Journalism, Biodefense Industrial Complex, and Robert Malone

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the history of the Democratic Party, past socialist leaders in America, and President Wilson's political decisions. Caleb discussed the aftermath of World War I and how a lie led to the start of World War I. Caleb spoke about the organizer Eugene Debs and how he was arrested for exercising his freedom of speech.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about interviewing Robert Malone, biodefense research, and independent media. Addy talked about his attendance at the Covid litigation conference and the multiple doctors he spoke with. Addy explained the issues with independent journalism and how the mainstream media purchases independent media silence.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала