Tyranny in America
04:06 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 06.04.2023)
Subscribe
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco stabbing, and Twitter labeling NPR "state-affiliated media".
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Eugene Debs, Working Class America, and President Woodrow Wilson
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | The Boring Part of Journalism, Biodefense Industrial Complex, and Robert Malone
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the history of the Democratic Party, past socialist leaders in America, and President Wilson's political decisions. Caleb discussed the aftermath of World War I and how a lie led to the start of World War I. Caleb spoke about the organizer Eugene Debs and how he was arrested for exercising his freedom of speech.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about interviewing Robert Malone, biodefense research, and independent media. Addy talked about his attendance at the Covid litigation conference and the multiple doctors he spoke with. Addy explained the issues with independent journalism and how the mainstream media purchases independent media silence.
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | The Boring Part of Journalism, Biodefense Industrial Complex, and Robert Malone
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the history of the Democratic Party, past socialist leaders in America, and President Wilson's political decisions. Caleb discussed the aftermath of World War I and how a lie led to the start of World War I. Caleb spoke about the organizer Eugene Debs and how he was arrested for exercising his freedom of speech.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about interviewing Robert Malone, biodefense research, and independent media. Addy talked about his attendance at the Covid litigation conference and the multiple doctors he spoke with. Addy explained the issues with independent journalism and how the mainstream media purchases independent media silence.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.