Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Production

Kiev and Warsaw have agreed on the joint manufacturing of 125 mm tank shells, with the relevant agreement signed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Poland, Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said on Thursday.

The main goal of the Ukrainian Ministry for Strategic Industries is to increase the ammunition production by efforts of Ukrainian companies and in partnership with foreign manufacturers, Kamyshin added. In March, the Ukrainian Defense Industry, an association of the country's major military equipment manufacturers, launched production of 122 mm tank shells and new air-dropped fragmentation ammunition, in cooperation with one of the NATO member states.

