International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters in Paris Rally Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/ukraine-poland-agree-on-joint-tank-shells-production--1109211275.html
Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Production
Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Production
Kiev and Warsaw have agreed on the joint manufacturing of 125 mm tank shells, with the relevant agreement signed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Poland, Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said on Thursday.
2023-04-06T14:27+0000
2023-04-06T14:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
poland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108411012_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bdc406cc7bbd6998ad231270a4002234.jpg
The main goal of the Ukrainian Ministry for Strategic Industries is to increase the ammunition production by efforts of Ukrainian companies and in partnership with foreign manufacturers, Kamyshin added. In March, the Ukrainian Defense Industry, an association of the country's major military equipment manufacturers, launched production of 122 mm tank shells and new air-dropped fragmentation ammunition, in cooperation with one of the NATO member states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/kiev-killed-its-own-servicemen-yesterday-in-extremely-cynical-cruel-way-putin-says-1109196646.html
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108411012_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca1fa9274df47c3b6a1d790809d98285.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, russia special op in ukraine, tank shells, 125 mm tank shells
ukrainian crisis, russia special op in ukraine, tank shells, 125 mm tank shells

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Production

14:27 GMT 06.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANATOLII STEPANOVUkrainian militants stand near a tank
Ukrainian militants stand near a tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANATOLII STEPANOV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev and Warsaw have agreed on the joint manufacturing of 125 mm tank shells, with the relevant agreement signed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Poland, Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said on Thursday.
"We agreed with Poland on the joint production of 125 mm tank shells. The relevant memorandum was signed by the general director of the Ukrainian state holding and the leadership of the Polish manufacturer yesterday, during the Ukrainian president's official visit to Poland," Kamyshin said on Telegram.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation via videoconference on March 31, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Kiev Killed Its Own Servicemen Yesterday in Extremely Cynical, Cruel Way, Putin Says
11:17 GMT
The main goal of the Ukrainian Ministry for Strategic Industries is to increase the ammunition production by efforts of Ukrainian companies and in partnership with foreign manufacturers, Kamyshin added.
In March, the Ukrainian Defense Industry, an association of the country's major military equipment manufacturers, launched production of 122 mm tank shells and new air-dropped fragmentation ammunition, in cooperation with one of the NATO member states.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала