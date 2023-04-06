https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/ukrainian-artillery-kills-its-own-soldiers-who-surrendered-near-avdeyevka-russian-defense-ministry-1109213198.html

Ukrainian Artillery Kills Its Own Soldiers Who Surrendered Near Avdeyevka: Russian Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian artillery has fired at positions of 14 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered near Avdeyevka on purpose, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the fire killed all servicemen.

"The Kiev regime deliberately destroys its military personnel with artillery fire to suppress attempts to leave their positions and retreat under the attack of Russian troops," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that the Russian military were engaged in a clash near Avdeyevka on Wednesday. During the clash, a commander of a Ukrainian brigade informed the Russian side of its intention to surrender. The Russian soldiers completely halted offensive to make way for the safe passage of the Ukrainian servicemen, according to the ministry.The Russian Defense Ministry also said that a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian troops that tried to infiltrate near the village of Sluchovsk in Russia's Bryansk Region, was defeated and dispersed by artillery fire.Earlier in the day, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a border department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented an infiltration attempt by 20 members of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Sluchovsk. There were no casualties from the Russian side, the ministry concluded.

