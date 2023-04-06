Ukrainian Artillery Kills Its Own Soldiers Who Surrendered Near Avdeyevka: Russian Defense Ministry
15:53 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 16:02 GMT 06.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian artillery has fired at positions of 14 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered near Avdeyevka on purpose, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the fire killed all servicemen.
"The Kiev regime deliberately destroys its military personnel with artillery fire to suppress attempts to leave their positions and retreat under the attack of Russian troops," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that the Russian military were engaged in a clash near Avdeyevka on Wednesday. During the clash, a commander of a Ukrainian brigade informed the Russian side of its intention to surrender. The Russian soldiers completely halted offensive to make way for the safe passage of the Ukrainian servicemen, according to the ministry.
"Taking into account the fact that it was already dark, Ukrainian servicemen were placed in a dugout until the morning for subsequent transfer to the rear zone of the Russian group. At night, Ukrainian artillery deliberately opened heavy fire on the dugout where the surrendered Ukrainian servicemen were located … As a result of a deliberate artillery attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all fourteen Ukrainian servicemen who laid down their arms were killed," the ministry said.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian troops that tried to infiltrate near the village of Sluchovsk in Russia's Bryansk Region, was defeated and dispersed by artillery fire.
Earlier in the day, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a border department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented an infiltration attempt by 20 members of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Sluchovsk.
"Today, at about 8.30 am [5:30 GMT], state border units of the Western Military District, together with the border patrol of the border department of the FSB of Russia in the Bryansk region, prevented an attempt of 15 militants of the Ukrainian military to infiltrate into the territory of Russia near the village of Sluchovsk, Bryansk region," the ministry said, adding that the enemy was defeated "by artillery fire of the Western Military District, the sabotage group was dispersed and, having suffered losses, retreated to the territory of Ukraine."
There were no casualties from the Russian side, the ministry concluded.