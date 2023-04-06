https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/us-charm-offensives-cant-disguise-its-brutal-role-in-the-world-1109179525.html

US Charm Offensives Can’t Disguise Its Brutal Role in the World

US Charm Offensives Can’t Disguise Its Brutal Role in the World

Chicago Elects Brandon Johnson, A New Path Forward In Politics, AFRICOM Holds Trainings In Ghana

2023-04-06T04:03+0000

2023-04-06T04:03+0000

2023-04-06T09:36+0000

by any means necessary

byanymeansnecessary

radio

chicago

politics

ghana

us africa command (africom)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109179366_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a4915a15d42e6a0c624cc4ab9883c2d9.png

US Charm Offensives Can’t Disguise Its Brutal Role In The World Chicago Elects Brandon Johnson, A New Path Forward In Politics, AFRICOM Holds Trainings In Ghana

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Danaka Katovich, Chicago resident and volunteer for the Brandon Johnson mayoral campaign to discuss the victory of Brandon Johnson in the Chicago mayoral election, how Johnson’s victory represents a rejection of policies promoting criminalization and more police, and how Johnson was able to highlight the necessity of investment in communities as a response to crime.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sudip Bhattacharya, journalist and a doctoral candidate in political science at Rutgers University to discuss why an independent extra-electoral movement of working class people is the only force capable of securing the needs of working people, how Democratic politics has become a corroded vessel for the interests of working class people, and why building class consciousness is a vital task in organizing for a new system.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss US military exercises in Ghana and how they contradict the anti-colonial legacy of Ghana’s founder Kwame Nkrumah, how the US and NATO are responsible for the very instability that these exercises are justified by, and how an independent future for the continent of Africa must be found in the pan-Africanist vision of figures like Nkrumah and Muammar Ghadaffi.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Africa and why the US charm offensive is unlikely to succeed, why a complex understanding of imperialism is a necessity in organizing against it, and the launch the Black Alliance for Peace campaign calling for a zone of peace in the Americas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

chicago

ghana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, us vp visit to africa, why kamala harris visits africa, chicago mayoral elections, who won mayor in chicago, brandon johnson chicago mayor,