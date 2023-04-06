https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/us-charm-offensives-cant-disguise-its-brutal-role-in-the-world-1109179525.html
US Charm Offensives Can’t Disguise Its Brutal Role in the World
US Charm Offensives Can’t Disguise Its Brutal Role in the World
Chicago Elects Brandon Johnson, A New Path Forward In Politics, AFRICOM Holds Trainings In Ghana
2023-04-06T04:03+0000
2023-04-06T04:03+0000
2023-04-06T09:36+0000
by any means necessary
byanymeansnecessary
radio
chicago
politics
ghana
us africa command (africom)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109179366_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a4915a15d42e6a0c624cc4ab9883c2d9.png
US Charm Offensives Can’t Disguise Its Brutal Role In The World
Chicago Elects Brandon Johnson, A New Path Forward In Politics, AFRICOM Holds Trainings In Ghana
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Danaka Katovich, Chicago resident and volunteer for the Brandon Johnson mayoral campaign to discuss the victory of Brandon Johnson in the Chicago mayoral election, how Johnson’s victory represents a rejection of policies promoting criminalization and more police, and how Johnson was able to highlight the necessity of investment in communities as a response to crime.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sudip Bhattacharya, journalist and a doctoral candidate in political science at Rutgers University to discuss why an independent extra-electoral movement of working class people is the only force capable of securing the needs of working people, how Democratic politics has become a corroded vessel for the interests of working class people, and why building class consciousness is a vital task in organizing for a new system.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss US military exercises in Ghana and how they contradict the anti-colonial legacy of Ghana’s founder Kwame Nkrumah, how the US and NATO are responsible for the very instability that these exercises are justified by, and how an independent future for the continent of Africa must be found in the pan-Africanist vision of figures like Nkrumah and Muammar Ghadaffi.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Africa and why the US charm offensive is unlikely to succeed, why a complex understanding of imperialism is a necessity in organizing against it, and the launch the Black Alliance for Peace campaign calling for a zone of peace in the Americas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
chicago
ghana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sean Blackmon
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109179366_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_21d07dd80928ee1d4eb2639c9edfdb6f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sean Blackmon
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
by any means necessary, us vp visit to africa, why kamala harris visits africa, chicago mayoral elections, who won mayor in chicago, brandon johnson chicago mayor,
by any means necessary, us vp visit to africa, why kamala harris visits africa, chicago mayoral elections, who won mayor in chicago, brandon johnson chicago mayor,
US Charm Offensives Can’t Disguise Its Brutal Role in the World
04:03 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 06.04.2023)
Chicago Elects Brandon Johnson, A New Path Forward In Politics, AFRICOM Holds Trainings In Ghana
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Danaka Katovich, Chicago resident and volunteer for the Brandon Johnson mayoral campaign to discuss the victory of Brandon Johnson in the Chicago mayoral election, how Johnson’s victory represents a rejection of policies promoting criminalization and more police, and how Johnson was able to highlight the necessity of investment in communities as a response to crime.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sudip Bhattacharya, journalist and a doctoral candidate in political science at Rutgers University to discuss why an independent extra-electoral movement of working class people is the only force capable of securing the needs of working people, how Democratic politics has become a corroded vessel for the interests of working class people, and why building class consciousness is a vital task in organizing for a new system.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss US military exercises in Ghana and how they contradict the anti-colonial legacy of Ghana’s founder Kwame Nkrumah, how the US and NATO are responsible for the very instability that these exercises are justified by, and how an independent future for the continent of Africa must be found in the pan-Africanist vision of figures like Nkrumah and Muammar Ghadaffi.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Africa and why the US charm offensive is unlikely to succeed, why a complex understanding of imperialism is a necessity in organizing against it, and the launch the Black Alliance for Peace campaign calling for a zone of peace in the Americas.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.