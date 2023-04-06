US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Join NATO, Media Reports

International
Military
The United States, Germany, and Hungary are opposing efforts by EU countries, including Poland and the Baltic states, to provide Ukraine with a path to join NATO at the upcoming summit in July, the British media reported on Thursday, citing four officials involved in the negotiations.
The split was clear during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers this week, the report said. Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will only attend the summit in Vilnius if offered concrete steps to join NATO.
15:41 GMT 06.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI British (L) and US (R) soldiers stand next to a NATO flag on the sidelines of a press conference of the Polish and Lithuanian president on July 7, 2022.
British (L) and US (R) soldiers stand next to a NATO flag on the sidelines of a press conference of the Polish and Lithuanian president on July 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI
