https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/us-opposes-eu-efforts-to-offer-ukraine-path-to-join-nato-media-reports-1109212652.html
US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Join NATO, Media Reports
US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Join NATO, Media Reports
The United States, Germany, and Hungary are opposing efforts by EU countries, including Poland and the Baltic states, to provide Ukraine with a path to join NATO at the upcoming summit in July, the British media reported on Thursday, citing four officials involved in the negotiations.
2023-04-06T15:41+0000
2023-04-06T15:41+0000
2023-04-06T15:41+0000
military
nato
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108552983_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b5af9fd6ff093b493ac733bdbbed0ca3.jpg
The split was clear during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers this week, the report said. Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will only attend the summit in Vilnius if offered concrete steps to join NATO.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108552983_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8e49798550691b69f5150a814095056f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, nato, ukraine not joining nato
ukraine, nato, ukraine not joining nato
US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Join NATO, Media Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States, Germany, and Hungary are opposing efforts by EU countries, including Poland and the Baltic states, to provide Ukraine with a path to join NATO at the upcoming summit in July, the British media reported on Thursday, citing four officials involved in the negotiations.
The split was clear during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers this week, the report said. Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will only attend the summit in Vilnius if offered concrete steps to join NATO.