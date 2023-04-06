https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/us-opposes-eu-efforts-to-offer-ukraine-path-to-join-nato-media-reports-1109212652.html

US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Join NATO, Media Reports

The United States, Germany, and Hungary are opposing efforts by EU countries, including Poland and the Baltic states, to provide Ukraine with a path to join NATO at the upcoming summit in July, the British media reported on Thursday, citing four officials involved in the negotiations.

The split was clear during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers this week, the report said. Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will only attend the summit in Vilnius if offered concrete steps to join NATO.

