International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/us-should-maintain-air-superiority-to-avoid-bloodbath-similar-to-ukraine-air-force-1109219815.html
US Should Maintain Air Superiority to Avoid 'Bloodbath' Similar to Ukraine: Air Force
US Should Maintain Air Superiority to Avoid 'Bloodbath' Similar to Ukraine: Air Force
The United States must develop the ability to attain and maintain air superiority to avoid a "bloodbath" situation similar to the one in Ukraine, USAF Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs Lt. Gen. Richard Moore Jr. said.
2023-04-06T18:15+0000
2023-04-06T18:15+0000
americas
us
us air force
air superiority
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_041d339eefe3e9959c42bec59f7a2a50.jpg
"We've got to get to the ability ... to attain and maintain air superiority and we don't want the kind of bloodbath that's going on in Ukraine right now, and so, therefore, we have to get to the advanced capability that it takes to change the battlefield," Moore said during an event held by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. According to Moore, the main reason why the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a "war of attrition" is because neither side has managed to establish air superiority. In March, US top Air Force Commander in Europe James Hecker said that the conflict in Ukraine has proven that air superiority is vital to success in conflict and Russia could prevent the United States from providing military equipment to Ukraine if it manages to fully control the air domain.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_70:0:954:663_1920x0_80_0_0_85dfe7bb40da8518ba1a4c3952974097.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us air force, air superiority
us air force, air superiority

US Should Maintain Air Superiority to Avoid 'Bloodbath' Similar to Ukraine: Air Force

18:15 GMT 06.04.2023
CC0 / TSGT KEVIN J. GRUENWALD, USAF / A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons,
A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons, - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
CC0 / TSGT KEVIN J. GRUENWALD, USAF /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States must develop the ability to attain and maintain air superiority to avoid a "bloodbath" situation similar to the one in Ukraine, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs Lt. Gen. Richard Moore Jr. said on Thursday.
"We've got to get to the ability ... to attain and maintain air superiority and we don't want the kind of bloodbath that's going on in Ukraine right now, and so, therefore, we have to get to the advanced capability that it takes to change the battlefield," Moore said during an event held by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.
According to Moore, the main reason why the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a "war of attrition" is because neither side has managed to establish air superiority.
In March, US top Air Force Commander in Europe James Hecker said that the conflict in Ukraine has proven that air superiority is vital to success in conflict and Russia could prevent the United States from providing military equipment to Ukraine if it manages to fully control the air domain.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала