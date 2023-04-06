https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/us-south-korea-drills-driving-situation-on-korean-peninsula-to-brink-of-nuclear-war-report-1109187793.html

US-South Korea Drills ‘Driving Situation on Korean Peninsula to Brink of Nuclear War’: Report

The South Korean Defense Ministry earlier stated that the goal of the war games was to practice coordination and demonstrate the two’s “extended deterrence” against alleged threats issued by North Korea.

Pyongyang may respond with an "offensive action" to joint military drills conducted by Washington and Seoul, a North Korean media outlet has quoted "international security analyst" Choe Ju Hyon as saying."The reckless military confrontational hysteria of the US and its followers against the DPRK [North Korea] is driving the situation on the Korean Peninsula to an irreversible catastrophe ... to the brink of a nuclear war," according to the author.The US and South Korean forces have been carrying out an array of annual springtime military exercises since March, which in particular saw air and sea drills involving a US aircraft carrier and strategic bombers B-1B and B-52 bombers.According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the exercises aim to show Washington’s and Seoul’s "extended deterrence" against alleged North Korean threats.In February, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry warned that the US and South Korea would face “unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions” if they carry out planned military drills this year that Pyongyang regards as “preparations for an aggression war.”

