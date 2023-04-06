https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/us-south-korea-drills-driving-situation-on-korean-peninsula-to-brink-of-nuclear-war-report-1109187793.html
US-South Korea Drills ‘Driving Situation on Korean Peninsula to Brink of Nuclear War’: Report
US-South Korea Drills ‘Driving Situation on Korean Peninsula to Brink of Nuclear War’: Report
The South Korean Defense Ministry earlier stated that the goal of the war games was to practice coordination and demonstrate the two’s “extended deterrence” against alleged threats issued by North Korea.
2023-04-06T08:37+0000
2023-04-06T08:37+0000
2023-04-06T08:37+0000
world
us
south korea
north korea
korean peninsula
military drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109187342_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_02c5aed0de8b1f69b86704dbe1ae5c9b.jpg
Pyongyang may respond with an "offensive action" to joint military drills conducted by Washington and Seoul, a North Korean media outlet has quoted "international security analyst" Choe Ju Hyon as saying."The reckless military confrontational hysteria of the US and its followers against the DPRK [North Korea] is driving the situation on the Korean Peninsula to an irreversible catastrophe ... to the brink of a nuclear war," according to the author.The US and South Korean forces have been carrying out an array of annual springtime military exercises since March, which in particular saw air and sea drills involving a US aircraft carrier and strategic bombers B-1B and B-52 bombers.According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the exercises aim to show Washington’s and Seoul’s "extended deterrence" against alleged North Korean threats.In February, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry warned that the US and South Korea would face “unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions” if they carry out planned military drills this year that Pyongyang regards as “preparations for an aggression war.”
south korea
korean peninsula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109187342_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73b36dee7b24a5012e3098f83255e548.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us-south korean military drills, situation on korean peninsula, north korea's criticism of seoul-washington war games
us-south korean military drills, situation on korean peninsula, north korea's criticism of seoul-washington war games
US-South Korea Drills ‘Driving Situation on Korean Peninsula to Brink of Nuclear War’: Report
The South Korean Defense Ministry earlier stated that the goal of the war games was to practice coordination and demonstrate the two’s “extended deterrence” against alleged threats issued by North Korea.
Pyongyang may respond with an "offensive action" to joint military drills conducted by Washington and Seoul, a North Korean media outlet has quoted "international security analyst" Choe Ju Hyon as saying.
In an article published in the outlet, Choe slammed the exercises as "a trigger for driving the situation on the Korean Peninsula to the point of explosion."
"The reckless military confrontational hysteria of the US and its followers against the DPRK [North Korea] is driving the situation on the Korean Peninsula to an irreversible catastrophe ... to the brink of a nuclear war," according to the author.
The analyst argued that the US-South Korea drills have turned the peninsula into "a huge powder magazine which can be detonated any moment."
The US and South Korean forces have been carrying out an array of annual springtime military exercises
since March, which in particular saw air and sea drills involving a US aircraft carrier and strategic bombers B-1B and B-52 bombers.
According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the exercises aim to show Washington’s and Seoul’s "extended deterrence" against alleged North Korean threats.
North Korea responded with increasing its military activity, which included firing a sophisticated intercontinental ballistic missile and testing what Pyongyang described as a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone.
In February, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry warned that the US and South Korea
would face “unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions” if they carry out planned military drills this year that Pyongyang regards as “preparations for an aggression war.”