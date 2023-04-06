https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/yemeni-authorities-houthis-reach-agreement-on-new-truce---source-1109222252.html

Yemeni Authorities, Houthis Reach Agreement on New Truce - Source

Yemeni Authorities, Houthis Reach Agreement on New Truce - Source

The Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen and the Houthi movement, known officially as Ansar Allah that controls north of the country, with the mediation of Oman, reached an agreement to extend the truce for six months, a Yemeni diplomatic source has told Sputnik.

2023-04-06T22:11+0000

2023-04-06T22:11+0000

2023-04-06T22:10+0000

yemen

houthi militants

truce

agreement

ansar allah militants

oman

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/03/1091995751_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_344b3aaf1211444c5c0d4319af547f31.jpg

The previous truce expired in October 2022, and the parties were not able to reach an agreement on its extension immediately afterward because of the Houthis demand that the government allocates to them part of the revenues from oil and gas sales from government-controlled territories. He added that the sides also agreed to open new flights from the airport of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, remove restrictions on the passage of ships to the port of Hodeida in the southwest of the country, and unblock roads. The sides also agreed that civil servants throughout Yemen will receive payments from energy export revenues, the source said. A process of a political settlement under UN auspices is expected to be launched once a new ceasefire goes into effect in Yemen.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20161120/yemen-ceasefire-violations-houthis-1047642407.html

yemen

oman

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi, yemen, truce agreement, diplomatic source