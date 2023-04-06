International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/yemeni-authorities-houthis-reach-agreement-on-new-truce---source-1109222252.html
Yemeni Authorities, Houthis Reach Agreement on New Truce - Source
Yemeni Authorities, Houthis Reach Agreement on New Truce - Source
The Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen and the Houthi movement, known officially as Ansar Allah that controls north of the country, with the mediation of Oman, reached an agreement to extend the truce for six months, a Yemeni diplomatic source has told Sputnik.
2023-04-06T22:11+0000
2023-04-06T22:10+0000
yemen
houthi militants
truce
agreement
ansar allah militants
oman
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/03/1091995751_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_344b3aaf1211444c5c0d4319af547f31.jpg
The previous truce expired in October 2022, and the parties were not able to reach an agreement on its extension immediately afterward because of the Houthis demand that the government allocates to them part of the revenues from oil and gas sales from government-controlled territories. He added that the sides also agreed to open new flights from the airport of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, remove restrictions on the passage of ships to the port of Hodeida in the southwest of the country, and unblock roads. The sides also agreed that civil servants throughout Yemen will receive payments from energy export revenues, the source said. A process of a political settlement under UN auspices is expected to be launched once a new ceasefire goes into effect in Yemen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20161120/yemen-ceasefire-violations-houthis-1047642407.html
yemen
oman
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/03/1091995751_171:0:2718:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_383fc02e19f0cdfbef304e1835f7a01e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthi, yemen, truce agreement, diplomatic source
houthi, yemen, truce agreement, diplomatic source

Yemeni Authorities, Houthis Reach Agreement on New Truce - Source

22:11 GMT 06.04.2023
© MOHAMMED HUWAISNewly recruited Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 3, 2017.
Newly recruited Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 3, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© MOHAMMED HUWAIS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen and the Houthi movement, known officially as Ansar Allah that controls north of the country, with the mediation of Oman, reached an agreement to extend the truce for six months, a Yemeni diplomatic source has told Sputnik.
The previous truce expired in October 2022, and the parties were not able to reach an agreement on its extension immediately afterward because of the Houthis demand that the government allocates to them part of the revenues from oil and gas sales from government-controlled territories.

"The Leadership Council of Yemen and the Ansar Allah group, with the mediation of Oman, reached an agreement to establish a new ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations for six months," the source said. "It will be announced in the nearest future."

He added that the sides also agreed to open new flights from the airport of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, remove restrictions on the passage of ships to the port of Hodeida in the southwest of the country, and unblock roads.
The sides also agreed that civil servants throughout Yemen will receive payments from energy export revenues, the source said.
Tribesmen attend a tribal gathering to show support to the Houthi movement in Sanaa, Yemen November 10, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2016
World
Saudi-Led Coalition Says Yemen's Houthis Violated Truce 180 Times Over 10 Hours
20 November 2016, 11:36 GMT
A process of a political settlement under UN auspices is expected to be launched once a new ceasefire goes into effect in Yemen.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала