https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/biden-extends-emergency-authorizing-russia-sanctions-over-ukraine-for-another-year-1109249057.html
Biden Extends Emergency Authorizing Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine for Another Year
Biden Extends Emergency Authorizing Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine for Another Year
US President Joe Biden has signed an order on Friday prolonging the national emergency concerning Russia sanctions over the situation in Ukraine for another year.
2023-04-07T17:17+0000
2023-04-07T17:17+0000
2023-04-07T17:17+0000
economy
us
russia
sanctions
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099432094_0:249:2978:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4e46ea7a3ef5a67d6d0d390c77190a.jpg
"On April 15, 2021, by Executive Order 14024, I declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act... to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Biden said in the document published by the White House. "Therefore... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024." Biden said Executive Order 14024, which was expanded in order 14066, and with respect to additional steps taken in orders14039, 14068, and 14071, must continue in effect beyond April 15, 2023.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099432094_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4fdc42cf14cfb9a5b717b4d576942b25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, us sanctions against russia, biden extends sanctions against russia
joe biden, us sanctions against russia, biden extends sanctions against russia
Biden Extends Emergency Authorizing Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine for Another Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has signed an order on Friday prolonging the national emergency concerning Russia sanctions over the situation in Ukraine for another year.
"On April 15, 2021, by Executive Order 14024, I declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act... to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Biden said in the document published by the White House. "Therefore... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024."
Biden said Executive Order 14024, which was expanded in order 14066, and with respect to additional steps taken in orders14039, 14068, and 14071, must continue in effect beyond April 15, 2023.