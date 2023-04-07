https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/biden-extends-emergency-authorizing-russia-sanctions-over-ukraine-for-another-year-1109249057.html

Biden Extends Emergency Authorizing Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine for Another Year

US President Joe Biden has signed an order on Friday prolonging the national emergency concerning Russia sanctions over the situation in Ukraine for another year.

"On April 15, 2021, by Executive Order 14024, I declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act... to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Biden said in the document published by the White House. "Therefore... I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024." Biden said Executive Order 14024, which was expanded in order 14066, and with respect to additional steps taken in orders14039, 14068, and 14071, must continue in effect beyond April 15, 2023.

