https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/bulgarian-farmers-resume-protests-over-cheap-ukrainian-grain-1109236302.html

Bulgarian Farmers Resume Protests Over Cheap Ukrainian Grain

Bulgarian Farmers Resume Protests Over Cheap Ukrainian Grain

Bulgarian farmers will hold a new protest on Friday to demand that the government stop allowing duty-free imports of cheap Ukrainian grain, Bulgarian Association of Grain Producers head Ilia Prodanov has said.

2023-04-07T10:53+0000

2023-04-07T10:53+0000

2023-04-07T10:53+0000

economy

ukrainian crisis

bulgaria

political protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100758304_0:0:3094:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_cd66d0cb8c9a9bbe9f9aab9085d5d147.jpg

The previous protest took place in late March, with Bulgarian farmers blocking the roads leading to border points through which Ukrainian grain is imported. The Friday blockade will be coordinated with Romanian farmers across the border. The four-hour protest will take place in the Bulgarian towns of Ruse and Kardam, he added. According to Prodanov, 3.5 million tonnes of Bulgarian wheat and 1 million tonnes of Bulgarian sunflower seeds are sitting in warehouses at the moment. He cited farmers in northern Bulgaria as complaining that the traffic of trucks carrying Ukrainian grain only intensified after their protest last week. In late March, the prime ministers of several European countries appealed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to resolve the crisis caused by the influx of Ukrainian grain. The letter, signed by the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia said that a significant increase in supplies from Ukraine has caused an unprecedented growth in imports of grain, oil crops, eggs, poultry, sugar, apple juice, berries, apples, flour, honey and pasta products. On April 5, Polish Minister of Agriculture Henryk Kowalczyk resigned due to his inability to tackle the unbridled inflow of Ukrainian grain.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230402/influx-of-ukraines-cheap-grain-to-europe-fuels-anger-erodes-support-for-kiev-regime-1109048118.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230307/europe-uses-grain-deal-to-profiteer-from-africa-expert-says-1108137213.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bulgaria, ukrainian grain, duty-free imports, ukrainian crisis