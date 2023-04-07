https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/china-france-support-ideas-on-preventing-nuclear-war-arms-race-1109243919.html

China, France Support Ideas on Preventing Nuclear War, Arms Race

Beijing and Paris reaffirm their support for the prevention of a nuclear war and arms race, and call on the international community to prevent any armed attacks of peaceful nuclear facilities, China and France said in a joint statement on Friday.

Macron arrived in China on Thursday for a state visit, along with a delegation from the European Commission. He met with Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as other high-ranking Chinese officials. Both China and France condemn armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities. Also Beijing and Paris agree to deepen strategic cooperation, namely the dialogue between the military. Meanwhile Beijing and Paris emphasize the importance of high-level exchanges and strategic dialogue. Finally, Beijing and Paris said in a joint statement on Friday that they support all efforts aiming to restore peace to Ukraine based on international law.

