https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/china-warns-australia-against-treating-tiktok-differently-from-other-social-media-platforms-1109230586.html

China Warns Australia Against Treating TikTok ‘Differently From Other Social Media Platforms’

China Warns Australia Against Treating TikTok ‘Differently From Other Social Media Platforms’

Earlier this week, Australia banned use of the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on government electronic devices, following similar measures undertaken by Western countries over security concerns.

2023-04-07T08:02+0000

2023-04-07T08:02+0000

2023-04-07T08:02+0000

world

australia

china

tiktok

ban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109230428_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d39fc56f89d54caff795f2bcece03b9.jpg

The Chinese Commerce Ministry has lashed out at Australia over its move to ban TikTok from all federal government-owned devices, adding that the decision affected the interests of both Australian businesses and the public.The statement pointed out that China is urging Australia “to treat all types of enterprises fairly and justly, provide an open, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment, while creating a favorable atmosphere for the development of China-Australia economic and trade cooperation.”Dreyfus added that "exemptions will only be granted on a case-by-case basis and with appropriate security mitigations in place."Over the last months, TikTok access from government devices was banned in more than half of US states, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, as well as the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of the European Union due to security concerns about user data purportedly being accessed by the Chinese government. TikTok has vehemently rejected the allegations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230301/tiktok-sets-60-minute-per-day-screen-time-limit-for-users-under-18-1107910643.html

australia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

australia's recent move to ban chinese video-sharing app tiktok on government electronic devices, chinese commerce ministry's criticism of australia;s decision to ban tiktok from all federal government-owned devices