Ex-Judge Lays Bare Nuances of Trump's Court Affair
As Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears dead set on trying to have former US President Donald Trump convicted on numerous charges whose origins date back all the way to 2016, people begin pondering on ramifications of this unprecedented case.
2023-04-07T14:01+0000
The ex-POTUS himself has so far appeared unflappable as he pleaded not guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records brought against him by the prosecution. Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano sat down with Sputnik to discuss the nuances and potential consequences of Trump’s litigation.
Andrew Napolitano, Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge and host of the Judging Freedom Podcast
Andrew Napolitano, Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge and host of the Judging Freedom Podcast
The ex-POTUS himself has so far appeared unflappable as he pleaded not guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records brought against him by the prosecution.
Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano sat down with Sputnik
to discuss the nuances and potential consequences of Trump’s litigation.