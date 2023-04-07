https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/french-president-emmanuel-macron-meets-with-chinese-president-xi-jinping-in-beijing--1109223550.html

French President Emmanuel Macron Meets With Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

French President Emmanuel Macron Meets With Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as European leaders try to shore up ties with China and persuade Beijing to use its relationship with Moscow to end the Ukraine War.

2023-04-07

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as European leaders try to shore up ties with China and persuade Beijing to use its relationship with Moscow to end the Ukraine War.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss France. Ted discusses French President Macron's meeting with President Xi in Beijing and the fact that European leaders are trying to both shore up ties with China, and persuade Beijing to use its relationship with Moscow to end the Ukraine War.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine, China, and Russia. Mark reports that Chinese President Xi said earlier today that China is ready along with France to ask the global community for "rationality and restraint" regarding the Ukraine War and that peace talks happen "as soon as possible."KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. French President Macron told Chinese President Xi that he is counting on him to bring "everyone back to the negotiating table," to end the Ukraine War.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the EU, banking, and Africa. Dr. Horne reports on Africa being "All Out," 54 countries-0 against joining President Joe Biden's Proxy War on Russia.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque for a second night in a row, Iran "foils" a drone attack on defense facilities in Isfahan, and Netanyahu puts a national guard under the direct authority of a right-wing minister, intensifying the repression of Palestinians.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Tauheed discusses the possibility that the US dollar will no longer be the global reserve currency and what this new status would mean for Americans. He also talks about OPEC+'s surprise announcement about oil output cutting bank failures, high inflation, rising rates, and whether the job market is about to be affected.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a recent press conference in Brussels that to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, Ukraine must win the war as a sovereign, independent state, as well as make a successful transition from Soviet doctrines and standards to Western ones.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss domestic politics. NPR protests as Twitter calls it ‘state-affiliated media,’ and how the arraignment of former President Trump arraignment contrasts with the typical impunity for US leadersWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

