https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/ice-sheets-may-retreat-faster-than-previously-thought-likely-to-affect-sea-levels-badly---study-1109223152.html

Ice Sheets May Retreat Faster Than Previously Thought, Likely to Affect Sea Levels Badly - Study

Ice Sheets May Retreat Faster Than Previously Thought, Likely to Affect Sea Levels Badly - Study

Ice sheets are huge masses of ice covering large areas of land.They are important because they cool the planet by reflecting sunlight back into space. But a new study suggests that ice sheets are much more prone to erosion than previously thought.

2023-04-07T03:36+0000

2023-04-07T03:36+0000

2023-04-07T03:33+0000

science & tech

antarctica

glacier

sea level rise

rising sea level

norway

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103507/10/1035071050_0:0:620:349_1920x0_80_0_0_56f4d5ee3f91369843f2401fb1c77450.png

Ice sheets can retreat at an astonishing rate of up to 600 meters a day during periods of climate warming, a new study has determined.Experts used high-resolution images of the seafloor to map more than 7,600 small landforms, called "corrugation ridges," to determine the rate of retreat of the former ice sheet that stretched across Norway about 20,000 years ago, at the end of the last ice age.By calculating the rate of hummock formation, the researchers found that the former ice sheet was undergoing rapid retreat pulses of 50 to 600 meters per day - 20 times faster than the fastest retreat rate previously measured. This is much faster than any rate of ice sheet retreat observed from satellites or inferred from similar landforms in Antarctica.“This shows how rates of ice-sheet retreat averaged over several years or longer can conceal shorter episodes of more rapid retreat,” said study co-author Julian Dowdeswell, a professor of the Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge.Scientists study ice sheets to better understand how they work and how they change over time. By studying ice sheets, they can better predict the effects of climate change and take action to mitigate its effects.Previous studies have shown that the "most important glacier in the world," the Thwaites Glacier, which is about the size of Great Britain, is responsible for 4% of the rise in sea level each year and the process is only increasing.The study was published in the Nature.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230208/millions-of-people-at-risk-of-flooding-due-to-climate-change-research-finds-1107060789.html

antarctica

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

ice sheets, global warming, glaciers melting, thwaites glacier, climate change, water ecosystem on earth