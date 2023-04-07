https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/idf-israeli-military-currently-striking-targets-in-lebanon-after-earlier-rocket-attack-1109226666.html

IDF Strikes Targets in Lebanon After Retaliatory Gaza Strip Launches: Videos

IDF Strikes Targets in Lebanon After Retaliatory Gaza Strip Launches: Videos

The Israel Defense Forces revealed early Friday that it has conducted airstrikes against Lebanon after an earlier rocket barrage by Palestinian forces located in the neighboring country were directed toward Israeli positions.

The Israel Defense Forces revealed early Friday that it has conducted airstrikes against Lebanon after an earlier rocket barrage by Palestinian forces located in the neighboring country were directed toward Israeli positions."The IDF is currently striking in Lebanon," reads a tweet issued by the military force. A follow-up tweet detailed that Israeli military forces struck Hamas' infrastructure targets in southern Lebanon.A Lebanon-based broadcaster reported that three Israeli rockets landed south of the Lebanese city of Tyre. Two of the rockets landed in agricultural areas, and another one landed in the Qlaileh plain.A European news agency quoted its sources as reporting at least three explosions in southern Lebanon's Tyre region, also adding that one of the rockets allegedly fell on a farmhouse near a Palestinian refugee camp. Abu Ahmad, currently residing in the refugee camp said he "heard explosions," and that "at least two shells fell near" the camp.Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Azmi Mikati stated earlier that Beirut condemned the rocket launches, and that the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were actively investigating the incident.He added that the Lebanese authorities "condemn the rocket launches from the south of the country, and the army and UNIFIL forces are stepping up their investigation."The prime minister said that all forces operating in the south of the country notified Beirut that they condemned the rocket launches.Earlier, 34 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory towards Israel, 25 of which were intercepted by the air defense systems. Five other projectiles landed on Israeli soil.UN peacekeepers in Lebanon were previously put on alert after rocket launches were fired at northern Israel on Thursday, a source at the mission told Sputnik.Shortly after news broke of the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, UNIFIL issued a statement on the latest rocket fire, noting that the body's chief was engaging in talks over the development.Shortly after detailing the Lebanon strikes, the IDF also announced new rocket attacks against the Gaza Strip."This morning (Friday), following continuing rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel, IDF tanks and aircraft struck military positions of the Hamas terrorist organization along the border with the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned earlier Thursday that the Israeli government would be united in its actions against Israel's "enemies." After a security cabinet meeting, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant added that "Israel's defence establishment is prepared to face any threat, on any front."

