Kiev Planning Provocation in Sumy Region to Accuse Russia of Using Poisonous Substances - Moscow

Kiev Planning Provocation in Sumy Region to Accuse Russia of Using Poisonous Substances - Moscow

Kiev is planning a large-scale provocation in the Sumy region with the aim of discrediting Russia and accusing it of allegedly using poisonous substances, Russia's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said.

"According to available data, confirmed by several independent sources, under the leadership of the office of the President of Ukraine, a large-scale provocation is being prepared aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation in the international arena," the headquarters said in a statement. According to the statement, over the past two weeks, in the village of Okhtyrka (Sumy region), an alleged section of a forward line of defense of Ukrainian troops has been prepared. Kiev plans to deliver the bodies and remains of dead Ukrainian soldiers from mortuaries to the equipped pseudo-positions, to later claim that the deaths allegedly occurred as a result of fire damage by "Russian artillery ammunition equipped with ‘poisonous substances,’" the humanitarian headquarters said. The area in the Sumy region and the Ukrainian soldiers’ remains will be treated with a poisonous substance so that invited experts from Western countries can document the alleged "use of ‘chemical weapons’ by the Russian armed forces," the humanitarian headquarters specified in the statement. The release says that Kiev is planning the provocation in order to divert the attention of the international community from the facts of numerous war crimes committed by the Ukrainian forces and documented by the United Nations. The humanitarian headquarters said that Kiev has planned a special information campaign against Russia. According to Kiev’s plan, the provocation and the media campaign against Russia should help enable Ukraine to initiate a meeting of the UN Security Council with the corresponding accusations against Russia.

