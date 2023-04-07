https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/kremlin-on-us-remark-on-kievs-counteroffensive-such-statements-carefully-monitored-1109234360.html

Kremlin on US Remark on Kiev's Counteroffensive: Such Statements Carefully Monitored

Kremlin on US Remark on Kiev's Counteroffensive: Such Statements Carefully Monitored

Washington's statements about an imminent counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military are carefully monitored by the Russian military and are taken into account when planning the special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2023-04-07T12:31+0000

2023-04-07T12:31+0000

2023-04-07T12:31+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

antony blinken

counter-offensive

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461261_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4a6bc6e18551840d3019b2f78e48eaf4.jpg

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told German news outlets that there could be a possible counteroffensive by Ukraine in the coming weeks. Antony Blinken has repeatedly commented on alleged Ukrainian counteroffensive. Previously he stressed that Washington is not actively encouraging Ukraine to retake control of Crimea. He added that the attack on Russian peninsula will be a red line for Moscow that may provoke full-scale retaliation. However Blinken strressed that it is up to Kiev alone to decide.Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which over 96% of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification. On March 6, 2014, the Crimean parliament voted for the autonomous republic's reunification with Russia. The referendum date was set for March 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 21 to ratify the reunification treaties with the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/bill-clinton-regrets-stripping-ukraine-of-nukes-but-not-nato-expansion-which-sparked-a-proxy-war-1109169000.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special operation in ukraine, russia special op, moscow, kremlin, blinken, ukrainian crisis