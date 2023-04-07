International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kremlin on US Remark on Kiev's Counteroffensive: Such Statements Carefully Monitored
Kremlin on US Remark on Kiev's Counteroffensive: Such Statements Carefully Monitored
Washington's statements about an imminent counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military are carefully monitored by the Russian military and are taken into account when planning the special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told German news outlets that there could be a possible counteroffensive by Ukraine in the coming weeks. Antony Blinken has repeatedly commented on alleged Ukrainian counteroffensive. Previously he stressed that Washington is not actively encouraging Ukraine to retake control of Crimea. He added that the attack on Russian peninsula will be a red line for Moscow that may provoke full-scale retaliation. However Blinken strressed that it is up to Kiev alone to decide.Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which over 96% of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification. On March 6, 2014, the Crimean parliament voted for the autonomous republic's reunification with Russia. The referendum date was set for March 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 21 to ratify the reunification treaties with the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.
12:31 GMT 07.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's statements about an imminent counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military are carefully monitored by the Russian military and are taken into account when planning the special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told German news outlets that there could be a possible counteroffensive by Ukraine in the coming weeks.
"This is rather a statement that is the subject of close monitoring by our military, they carefully monitor all relevant information and take this into account when planning the continuation of the special military operation," Peskov told reporters.
Antony Blinken has repeatedly commented on alleged Ukrainian counteroffensive. Previously he stressed that Washington is not actively encouraging Ukraine to retake control of Crimea. He added that the attack on Russian peninsula will be a red line for Moscow that may provoke full-scale retaliation. However Blinken strressed that it is up to Kiev alone to decide.
Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which over 96% of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification. On March 6, 2014, the Crimean parliament voted for the autonomous republic's reunification with Russia. The referendum date was set for March 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 21 to ratify the reunification treaties with the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.
