Lavrov and Cavusoglu Hold Press Conference After Talks in Ankara
Lavrov and Cavusoglu Hold Press Conference After Talks in Ankara
The top diplomats have discussed a broad range of geopolitical and economic issues, including cooperation in nuclear energy and a gas hub in Turkiye.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Ankara, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a joint press-conference after bilateral talks.During the talks earlier on Friday, the two ministers were expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues: the matter of Turkiye and Syria rapprochement, the Istanbul grain deal, and prospects for its extension. Also, they are likely to have discussed the creation of a gas hub in Turkiye that will allow the redirecting of gas supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline, as well as the upcoming launch of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant – the first NPP in Turkiye, constructed with the help of Russia.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Lavrov and Cavusoglu Hold Press Conference After Talks in Ankara
The top diplomats have discussed a broad range of geopolitical and economic issues, including cooperation in nuclear energy and a gas hub in Turkiye.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Ankara, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a joint press-conference after bilateral talks.
During the talks earlier on Friday, the two ministers were expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues: the matter of Turkiye and Syria rapprochement, the Istanbul grain deal, and prospects for its extension. Also, they are likely to have discussed the creation of a gas hub in Turkiye that will allow the redirecting of gas supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline, as well as the upcoming launch of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant – the first NPP in Turkiye, constructed with the help of Russia.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!