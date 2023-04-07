https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/lavrov-and-cavusoglu-hold-press-conference-after-talks-in-ankara-1109231320.html

Lavrov and Cavusoglu Hold Press Conference After Talks in Ankara

Lavrov and Cavusoglu Hold Press Conference After Talks in Ankara

The top diplomats have discussed a broad range of geopolitical and economic issues, including cooperation in nuclear energy and a gas hub in Turkiye. 07.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-07T08:56+0000

2023-04-07T08:56+0000

2023-04-07T08:56+0000

world

russia

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109231161_0:17:1280:737_1920x0_80_0_0_6334bd3b882afcbe1d9cc811fa12137d.jpg

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Ankara, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a joint press-conference after bilateral talks.During the talks earlier on Friday, the two ministers were expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues: the matter of Turkiye and Syria rapprochement, the Istanbul grain deal, and prospects for its extension. Also, they are likely to have discussed the creation of a gas hub in Turkiye that will allow the redirecting of gas supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline, as well as the upcoming launch of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant – the first NPP in Turkiye, constructed with the help of Russia.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

russia

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov and Cavusoglu Hold Press Conference After Talks in Ankara Lavrov and Cavusoglu Hold Press Conference After Talks in Ankara 2023-04-07T08:56+0000 true PT64M10S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, turkiye, видео