Lavrov and Cavusoglu Hold Press Conference After Talks in Ankara
Lavrov and Cavusoglu Hold Press Conference After Talks in Ankara
The top diplomats have discussed a broad range of geopolitical and economic issues, including cooperation in nuclear energy and a gas hub in Turkiye. 07.04.2023, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Ankara, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a joint press-conference after bilateral talks.During the talks earlier on Friday, the two ministers were expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues: the matter of Turkiye and Syria rapprochement, the Istanbul grain deal, and prospects for its extension. Also, they are likely to have discussed the creation of a gas hub in Turkiye that will allow the redirecting of gas supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline, as well as the upcoming launch of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant – the first NPP in Turkiye, constructed with the help of Russia.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
08:56 GMT 07.04.2023
The top diplomats have discussed a broad range of geopolitical and economic issues, including cooperation in nuclear energy and a gas hub in Turkiye.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Ankara, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a joint press-conference after bilateral talks.
During the talks earlier on Friday, the two ministers were expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues: the matter of Turkiye and Syria rapprochement, the Istanbul grain deal, and prospects for its extension. Also, they are likely to have discussed the creation of a gas hub in Turkiye that will allow the redirecting of gas supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline, as well as the upcoming launch of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant – the first NPP in Turkiye, constructed with the help of Russia.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
