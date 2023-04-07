https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/lavrov-attends-working-dinner-with-cavusoglu-in-ankara---turkish-foreign-ministry-1109226226.html

Lavrov Attends Working Dinner With Cavusoglu in Ankara - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Lavrov Attends Working Dinner With Cavusoglu in Ankara - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, after arriving in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Thursday, has held a working dinner with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, a video released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry showed.

The short video, obtained by Sputnik from the Turkish ministry, shows the two diplomats together with their accompanying delegations over dinner. The Turkish ministry noted in the video's description that it was an iftar dinner, the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims during Ramadan, although the Russian minister does not fast as he is not a Muslim.The video has no sound, so the topics of the meeting is yet unknown.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also posted pictures of the dinner on Telegram, noting "Sergey Lavrov arrived on a visit in Ankara. Today - a working dinner, tomorrow the negotiations."On Friday, Lavrov is expected to meet with Cavusoglu to discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation, in particular in energy and tourism, as well as regional issues, including the resumption of relations between Armenia and Turkiye and the situation in the Middle East.The two ministers will also exchange views on the Ukrainian crisis and its peace settlement, discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the issue of unblocking access to the Russian agricultural products and fertilizers for international economic operators.The normalization of the Syrian-Turkish relations is expected to be another key topic of the negotiations, following four-party consultations held by Syrian, Turkish, Russian and Iranian deputy foreign ministers in Moscow from April 3-4.Lavorv and Cavusoglu are also set to focus on the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant with Russian participation. The ceremony of loading of nuclear fuel at the Turkiye’s first nuclear power plant will be held on April 27.

