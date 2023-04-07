https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/macron-and-xi-meet-saudi-and-iranian-relations-ocean-trawling-1109220810.html

Macron and Xi Meet, Saudi and Iranian Relations, Ocean Trawling

Macron and Xi Meet, Saudi and Iranian Relations, Ocean Trawling

The private information recorded by Tesla cars ends up in the hands of employees, and are voices of the dead going to crowd out the living?

2023-04-07T04:02+0000

2023-04-07T04:02+0000

2023-04-07T09:14+0000

political misfits

radio

donald trump

tennessee

china

france

iran

saudi arabia

palestine

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109220653_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8fe92d4fdbb4e5dcf7566dabb8b5ebe5.png

Macron and Xi Meet, Saudi and Iranian Relations, Ocean Trawling The private information recorded by Tesla cars ends up in the hands of employees, and are voices of the dead going to crowd out the living?

Host of the Critical Hour on Sputnik Radio Dr. Wilmer Leon joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what's next legally and politically for Donald Trump, what it will mean to have Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running in the Democratic field of the 2024 election, and the expulsion of Democratic lawmakers in the Tennessee state legislature.Founder of the Blue Planet Society John Hourston discusses how the fishing industry uses climate change as a scapegoat for problems driven by overfishing, how the fishing industry has responded to anti-trawling advocacy, and what progress has been made to help curb overfishing practices that threaten the biodiversity of the seas.Professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University Dr. Kenneth Hammond discusses how Western media has been covering the French president’s visit to Beijing, new discussions on the concept of an Asian monetary fund, how China’s entry into global economic development programs could lessen dependence on US economic aid, and continuing demonstrations in France over the country’s pension reforms.Iranian-American activist and scholar Leila Zand discusses the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the impact of sanctions in Iranian society, how China has pushed for negotiations between Riyadh and Tehran, the increase in violence by the state of Israel on Palestinians and Arabs during the Ramadan season, and how serious the potential for escalation is.The Misfits also discuss a new report on sexual abuse in the Baltimore Catholic Diocese and sloppiness on the part of the LA Police Department.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

tennessee

china

france

iran

saudi arabia

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, who runs for presidency in 2024, kennedy jr runs for president, overfishing in climate change, macron in china, macron’s visit to china, china position on ukranian war, saudi-iran relations, al-aqsa assault, ramadan attacks in palestine