International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/nasa-launches-tempo-mission-over-equator-to-monitor-global-air-pollutants-1109244610.html
NASA Launches TEMPO Mission Over Equator to Monitor Global Air Pollutants
NASA Launches TEMPO Mission Over Equator to Monitor Global Air Pollutants
NASA has launched its Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) satellite mission into geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles above the equator to monitor levels and flows of pollutants including ozone across North America, the US space agency said on Friday.
2023-04-07T14:39+0000
2023-04-07T14:39+0000
science & tech
us
nasa
space exploration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106097/57/1060975730_0:305:4732:2967_1920x0_80_0_0_2b13963b7e394fb3e1ae70ef794efedb.jpg
The TEMPO mission was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster and it successfully separated from the rocket approximately 32 minutes after launch, NASA said. The satellite should become operational in late May or early June , the agency said. TEMPO data will play an important role in the scientific analysis of pollution, including studies of rush hour pollution, the potential for improved air quality alerts, the effects of lightning on ozone, the movement of pollution from forest fires and volcanoes, and the effects of fertilizer application, NASA said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/moscow-state-university-planning-to-launch-some-20-small-student-satellites-by-2025--1109134107.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230210/russia-will-have-up-to-360-satellites-in-orbit-by-2030-1107287762.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106097/57/1060975730_186:0:4546:3270_1920x0_80_0_0_c3db809bceeb5cdac417619406f432f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, us, space, space agency, space exploration
nasa, us, space, space agency, space exploration

NASA Launches TEMPO Mission Over Equator to Monitor Global Air Pollutants

14:39 GMT 07.04.2023
© AP Photo / AP Photo/Patrick Semansky / NASA logo
NASA logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
© AP Photo / AP Photo/Patrick Semansky /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA has launched its Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) satellite mission into geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles above the equator to monitor levels and flows of pollutants including ozone across North America, the US space agency said on Friday.
"A NASA instrument to provide unprecedented resolution of monitoring major air pollutants – down to four square miles – lifted off on its way to geostationary orbit at 12:30 am EDT [4:30 GMT] Friday, the agency said in a press release. "The TEMPO instrument will improve life on Earth by revolutionizing the way scientists observe air quality from space."
The building of Moscow State University in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
Russia
Moscow State University Planning to Launch Some 20 Small Student Satellites by 2025
5 April, 01:26 GMT
The TEMPO mission was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster and it successfully separated from the rocket approximately 32 minutes after launch, NASA said. The satellite should become operational in late May or early June , the agency said.
"From a fixed geostationary orbit above the equator, TEMPO will be the first space-based instrument to measure air quality over North America hourly during the daytime and at spatial regions of several square miles – far better than existing limits of about 100 square miles in the United States," the release said.
Meteor-M satellite. Rendering provided by Russian Space Systems JSC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2023
Russia
Russia Will Have Up to 360 Satellites in Orbit by 2030
10 February, 06:05 GMT
TEMPO data will play an important role in the scientific analysis of pollution, including studies of rush hour pollution, the potential for improved air quality alerts, the effects of lightning on ozone, the movement of pollution from forest fires and volcanoes, and the effects of fertilizer application, NASA said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала