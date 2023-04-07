https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/nasa-launches-tempo-mission-over-equator-to-monitor-global-air-pollutants-1109244610.html

NASA Launches TEMPO Mission Over Equator to Monitor Global Air Pollutants

NASA has launched its Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) satellite mission into geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles above the equator to monitor levels and flows of pollutants including ozone across North America, the US space agency said on Friday.

The TEMPO mission was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster and it successfully separated from the rocket approximately 32 minutes after launch, NASA said. The satellite should become operational in late May or early June , the agency said. TEMPO data will play an important role in the scientific analysis of pollution, including studies of rush hour pollution, the potential for improved air quality alerts, the effects of lightning on ozone, the movement of pollution from forest fires and volcanoes, and the effects of fertilizer application, NASA said.

