NATO issues stern warning to China over Russian relations

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentRobert Patillo - Civil AttorneyDominick Izzo - Chicago Retired Police Officer & Published AuthorKiji Noh - Journalist & Political AnalystIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines show to talk about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Poland as he seeks to boost ties with his country's western neighbor.In the second hour, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo spoke with Fault Lines about Donald Trump's indictment and his not guilty plea at a New York City court.In the third hour, former police officer Dominick Izzo joined the Fault Lines team to talk about undercover Los Angeles police officers filing legal claims against the city and police department after their names and photographs were released to a technology watchdog group that posted them online.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist Kiji Noh to discuss French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China to boost economic ties and bring a peaceful conclusion to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.