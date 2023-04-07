https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/prince-harry-meghan-to-skip-charles-iii-coronation-as-children-not-invited-media-reports-1109231550.html

Prince Harry, Meghan to Skip Charles III Coronation as Children Not Invited, Media Reports

Prince Harry, Meghan to Skip Charles III Coronation as Children Not Invited, Media Reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not attend the coronation of Charles III next month as their children have not been invited and the palace has rejected the couple's request to sing "Happy Birthday" to their son Archie from the royal balcony on the same day, British broadcaster reported on Friday.

2023-04-07T08:40+0000

2023-04-07T08:40+0000

2023-04-07T08:40+0000

world

prince harry

meghan markle

king charles iii

uk

uk royal family

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108360607_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a76d5f3fe7e3ad379acf3438ca3165f5.jpg

The coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6 in Westminster Abbey. In March, it was reported that Harry and Meghan's son Archie and daughter Lilibet had not been invited. Royal commentator Angela Levin told media that Harry and Meghan demanded that they stand on the balcony with the royal family during the coronation and sing 'Happy Birthday' to Archie, whose birthday coincides with the coronation date, but neither demand has been granted, so the couple will not attend the event. Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle married in 2018. They left the UK in 2020 amid controversies involving the British press and rumored conflicts within the royal family. In March 2021, the couple gave a sensational interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, lack of support and racism. In January of this year, Prince Harry published his memoir "Spare," which provided a new batch of highly personal revelations about his life and relations with relatives.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221201/a-proper-scandal-prince-william-and-princess-kate-arrive-in-boston-amid-palace-race-row--1104918111.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

prince harry and meghan markle, prince haryy, meghan markle, charles iii, archie, coronation, royal family