https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/rec-head-sme-exporters-in-russia-grew-by-15-in-2022-1109247432.html
REC Head: SME-Exporters in Russia Grew by 15% in 2022
REC Head: SME-Exporters in Russia Grew by 15% in 2022
The number of small and medium business exporters in 2022 increased by 15%, from 53,000 to 61,000 companies, said Veronika Nikishina, general director of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) at the 3rd All-Russian Forum of business support infrastructure "My Business".
2023-04-07T16:39+0000
2023-04-07T16:39+0000
2023-04-07T16:40+0000
russian export center jsc (rec)
economy
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096586994_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_63fa54882f55666d9650fb1328b511de.jpg
"Out of six million SMEs, 61,000 companies were involved in exports in 2022. In 2021, it was 53,000. This means that small and medium-sized enterprises have become more active in entering foreign markets. This is due to the fact that small companies are much faster to restructure their business and use the new opportunities that they have," Nikishina said.According to her, three elements are very important for exporters: effective infrastructure, tools that help not in theory but in practice, and resources.In her speech, she noted the need to integrate federal and regional support measures so that exporters can access them seamlessly from one place. To achieve this, the REC is continuing to develop the digital platform "My Export", which aims to provide a single digital access point to all services related to foreign economic activity in just a few clicks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230331/rec-to-help-far-east-companies-explore-new-markets-1108968696.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096586994_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b77ece39a0aa336bf45ed3f8af53e041.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian export center (rec), small and medium business, export, exporters, my business forum
russia, russian export center (rec), small and medium business, export, exporters, my business forum
REC Head: SME-Exporters in Russia Grew by 15% in 2022
16:39 GMT 07.04.2023 (Updated: 16:40 GMT 07.04.2023)
The number of small and medium business exporters in 2022 increased by 15%, from 53,000 to 61,000 companies, said Veronika Nikishina, general director of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) at the 3rd All-Russian Forum of business support infrastructure "My Business".
"Out of six million SMEs, 61,000 companies were involved in exports in 2022. In 2021, it was 53,000. This means that small and medium-sized enterprises have become more active in entering foreign markets. This is due to the fact that small companies are much faster to restructure their business and use the new opportunities that they have," Nikishina said.
According to her, three elements are very important for exporters: effective infrastructure, tools that help not in theory but in practice, and resources.
"The second and third elements, tools and resources, are what is being implemented within the framework of the national projects. And we vote that this integrity and customer orientation of the resources and activities, which have already proven themselves among exporters, both small and large, should be maintained and supplemented with new tools," the REC head emphasized.
In her speech, she noted the need to integrate federal and regional support measures so that exporters can access them seamlessly from one place. To achieve this, the REC is continuing to develop the digital platform "My Export", which aims to provide a single digital access point to all services related to foreign economic activity in just a few clicks.