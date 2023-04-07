https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/rec-head-sme-exporters-in-russia-grew-by-15-in-2022-1109247432.html

REC Head: SME-Exporters in Russia Grew by 15% in 2022

The number of small and medium business exporters in 2022 increased by 15%, from 53,000 to 61,000 companies, said Veronika Nikishina, general director of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) at the 3rd All-Russian Forum of business support infrastructure "My Business".

"Out of six million SMEs, 61,000 companies were involved in exports in 2022. In 2021, it was 53,000. This means that small and medium-sized enterprises have become more active in entering foreign markets. This is due to the fact that small companies are much faster to restructure their business and use the new opportunities that they have," Nikishina said.According to her, three elements are very important for exporters: effective infrastructure, tools that help not in theory but in practice, and resources.In her speech, she noted the need to integrate federal and regional support measures so that exporters can access them seamlessly from one place. To achieve this, the REC is continuing to develop the digital platform "My Export", which aims to provide a single digital access point to all services related to foreign economic activity in just a few clicks.

