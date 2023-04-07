https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/russia-iaea-outline-measures-to-improve-interaction-at-znpp-moscow-says-1109246599.html

Russia, IAEA Outline Measures to Improve Interaction at ZNPP, Moscow Says

Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have outlined measures to improve cooperation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was liberated by Russian forces in March 2022. Since that moment on it is persitently shelled by Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks should be considered as acts of nuclear terrorism.

