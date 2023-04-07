https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/russia-iaea-outline-measures-to-improve-interaction-at-znpp-moscow-says-1109246599.html
Russia, IAEA Outline Measures to Improve Interaction at ZNPP, Moscow Says
Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have outlined measures to improve cooperation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was liberated by Russian forces in March 2022. Since that moment on it is persitently shelled by Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks should be considered as acts of nuclear terrorism.
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have outlined measures to improve cooperation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.
“The consultations held in Kaliningrad on April 5 between the IAEA Director General [Rafael Grossi] and the Russian interdepartmental delegation headed by Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev were very constructive and business-like. Measures for possible improvement of interaction at ZNPP are planned for further study, where three experts of the Agency are permanently located,” Ulyanov said.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was liberated by Russian forces in March 2022. Since that moment on it is persitently shelled by Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks should be considered as acts of nuclear terrorism
