International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/russia-iaea-outline-measures-to-improve-interaction-at-znpp-moscow-says-1109246599.html
Russia, IAEA Outline Measures to Improve Interaction at ZNPP, Moscow Says
Russia, IAEA Outline Measures to Improve Interaction at ZNPP, Moscow Says
Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have outlined measures to improve cooperation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.
2023-04-07T15:41+0000
2023-04-07T15:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
zaporozhye npp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101544/33/1015443373_0:136:3161:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_54aea6b387d43f557f8c40b4fbd69cc2.jpg
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was liberated by Russian forces in March 2022. Since that moment on it is persitently shelled by Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks should be considered as acts of nuclear terrorism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/iaea-on-kievs-remark-on-capturing-znpp-by-force-nuclear-plant-should-not-be-target-1108921097.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101544/33/1015443373_214:0:2945:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95e26928db27ec7b0ef0a7088f8dbd9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
znpp, ukrainian crisis, nuclear terrorism, kiev regime shells znpp
znpp, ukrainian crisis, nuclear terrorism, kiev regime shells znpp

Russia, IAEA Outline Measures to Improve Interaction at ZNPP, Moscow Says

15:41 GMT 07.04.2023
© Sputnik / Falin / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye nuclear power plant
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
© Sputnik / Falin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have outlined measures to improve cooperation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.
“The consultations held in Kaliningrad on April 5 between the IAEA Director General [Rafael Grossi] and the Russian interdepartmental delegation headed by Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev were very constructive and business-like. Measures for possible improvement of interaction at ZNPP are planned for further study, where three experts of the Agency are permanently located,” Ulyanov said.
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
IAEA on Kiev's Remark on Capturing ZNPP by Force: Nuclear Plant Should Not Be Target
29 March, 12:14 GMT
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was liberated by Russian forces in March 2022. Since that moment on it is persitently shelled by Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks should be considered as acts of nuclear terrorism.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала