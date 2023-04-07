International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Sure US, NATO Directly or Indirectly Involved in Ukraine Conflict, Kremlin Says
Russia Sure US, NATO Directly or Indirectly Involved in Ukraine Conflict, Kremlin Says
Russia has no doubt that the United States and NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about the leak of the Pentagon’s secret documents.
The classified documents reportedly contain information of anticipated weapons deliveries, US estimates of Ukrainians and Russians killed in the conflict, and force strength estimates, but no specific battle plans. The spokesman added that the level of the US and NATO invovlent is "rising gradually."
russia special military operation in ukraine, russia special op, ukrainian crisis, nato involvement in ukraine
russia special military operation in ukraine, russia special op, ukrainian crisis, nato involvement in ukraine

Russia Sure US, NATO Directly or Indirectly Involved in Ukraine Conflict, Kremlin Says

15:28 GMT 07.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has no doubt that the United States and NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about the leak of the Pentagon’s secret documents.
The classified documents reportedly contain information of anticipated weapons deliveries, US estimates of Ukrainians and Russians killed in the conflict, and force strength estimates, but no specific battle plans.
"We don't have the slightest doubt about direct or indirect involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Peskov told American broadcaster.
The spokesman added that the level of the US and NATO invovlent is "rising gradually."
"We keep our eye on this process. Well, of course, it makes the whole story more complicated, but it cannot influence the final outcome of the special operation," Peskov said.
