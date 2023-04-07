https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/russia-sure-us-nato-directly-or-indirectly-involved-in-ukraine-conflict-kremlin-says-1109246374.html

Russia Sure US, NATO Directly or Indirectly Involved in Ukraine Conflict, Kremlin Says

Russia has no doubt that the United States and NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about the leak of the Pentagon’s secret documents.

The classified documents reportedly contain information of anticipated weapons deliveries, US estimates of Ukrainians and Russians killed in the conflict, and force strength estimates, but no specific battle plans. The spokesman added that the level of the US and NATO invovlent is "rising gradually."

