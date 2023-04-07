https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/russia-sure-us-nato-directly-or-indirectly-involved-in-ukraine-conflict-kremlin-says-1109246374.html
Russia Sure US, NATO Directly or Indirectly Involved in Ukraine Conflict, Kremlin Says
Russia has no doubt that the United States and NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about the leak of the Pentagon's secret documents.
The classified documents reportedly contain information of anticipated weapons deliveries, US estimates of Ukrainians and Russians killed in the conflict, and force strength estimates, but no specific battle plans. The spokesman added that the level of the US and NATO invovlent is "rising gradually."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has no doubt that the United States and NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about the leak of the Pentagon’s secret documents.
The classified documents reportedly contain information of anticipated weapons deliveries, US estimates of Ukrainians and Russians killed in the conflict, and force strength estimates, but no specific battle plans.
"We don't have the slightest doubt about direct or indirect involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Peskov told American broadcaster.
The spokesman added that the level of the US and NATO invovlent is "rising gradually."
"We keep our eye on this process. Well, of course, it makes the whole story more complicated, but it cannot influence the final outcome of the special operation," Peskov said.