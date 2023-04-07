https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/russia-venezuela-trade-may-grow-to-300mln-per-month---commerce-chamber-head-1109233805.html
Trade between Russia and Venezuela is projected to rise to $300 million per month, excluding oil sales, with the launch of a direct transport corridor, Roman Frolenko, the head of the Russian-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce, told Sputnik.
In December, Venezuelan Agriculture Minister Wilmar Castro said the country could benefit from exporting tropical fruit to Russia. Late last year, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria told Sputnik that trade between the countries had been complicated due to the sanctions imposed by Western countries, but had not become impossible. The parties are already finding ways to continue cooperation, he added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and Venezuela is projected to rise to $300 million per month, excluding oil sales, with the launch of a direct transport corridor, Roman Frolenko, the head of the Russian-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce, told Sputnik.
The two countries seek to launch a direct transport corridor in the near future, the commerce chamber head, adding that they have worked out options for routes from three Russian ports — Sevastopol, St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk.
"We calculated that trade could be somewhere in the range of $300 million per month, this is without oil," Frolenko said when asked how many times can trade turnover increase with the launch of this corridor and the solution of all logistical problems.
Breaking down the items in trade, the Russian official said Venezuelan coffee producers plan to increase the supply of coffee to Russia.
"The Venezuelan coffee is just not that popularized as the Colombian coffee, which they buy in Venezuela and make at home. But in actuality, the Venezuelan coffee is very quality and good," Frolenko said.
In December, Venezuelan Agriculture Minister Wilmar Castro said the country could benefit from exporting tropical fruit to Russia.
Late last year, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria told Sputnik that trade between the countries had been complicated due to the sanctions imposed by Western countries, but had not become impossible. The parties are already finding ways to continue cooperation, he added.