The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Brian Ebel, the minister-counselor at the embassy of Canada in Moscow, over a statement made by Canada’s Permanent Representative to the UN Rober Rae about the death of Russian military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.
Earlier in April, Roe tweeted that there is no reaction in the West to the killing of Tatarsky "because he was not a journalist" but "vitriolic propagandist" and a "spreader of hate." "Canadian Minister-Counselor B. Ebel, who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on April 7, was made aware of a strong protest in connection with the statements of Canada's Permanent Representative to the UN R. Roe, who, in fact, supported the terrorist act committed against military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (M.Y. Fomin)," the ministry said in a statement.On April 2, an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) had been killed and 32 people had been injured, including ten people in a serious condition. The Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism. The Investigative Committee also said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the attack. Later, Trapova was charged with planning the terrorist attack.Last year, Russian journalist Daria Dugina, daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car bombing that the Kremlin tied to Ukraine’s special services.
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

18:59 GMT 07.04.2023
Russian Foreign Ministry's building is silhouetted against the setting sun, in Moscow, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Brian Ebel, the minister-counselor at the embassy of Canada in Moscow, over a statement made by Canada’s Permanent Representative to the UN Rober Rae about the death of Russian military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.
Earlier in April, Roe tweeted that there is no reaction in the West to the killing of Tatarsky "because he was not a journalist" but "vitriolic propagandist" and a "spreader of hate."
"Canadian Minister-Counselor B. Ebel, who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on April 7, was made aware of a strong protest in connection with the statements of Canada's Permanent Representative to the UN R. Roe, who, in fact, supported the terrorist act committed against military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (M.Y. Fomin)," the ministry said in a statement.
On April 2, an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) had been killed and 32 people had been injured, including ten people in a serious condition. The Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism. The Investigative Committee also said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the attack. Later, Trapova was charged with planning the terrorist attack.
Last year, Russian journalist Daria Dugina, daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car bombing that the Kremlin tied to Ukraine’s special services.
