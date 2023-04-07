https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/stormys-eye-1109256555.html

Stormy's Eye

Stormy's Eye

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels said in an interview that she does not think former President Donald Trump should go to jail for his crimes related to her and noted she is still a registered Republican.

"Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration," Daniels said.Trump was arraigned Tuesday in a Manhattan court after being indicted with 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges stemmed from hush payments made to Daniels by former Trump fixer Michael Cohen as part of a non-disclosure agreement intended to prevent her from going public with accusations that she had an affair with Trump years prior.The Trump campaign reimbursed Cohen for those payments while classifying them as legal expenses, despite Cohen not being a part of Trump’s legal team at the time.Daniel did add in the interview that Trump may deserve to go to jail for other reasons: “I feel like the other things he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely.”Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were upgraded from misdemeanors to felonies because, prosecutors argue, the fraud was done to cover up election and tax law violations.

