The Elite Love War and Hate Peace

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Democrats calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Robert F. Kennedy announcing his challenge for the Democratic Party’s 2024 nomination.

2023-04-07T04:07+0000

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Grooming Gangs in the UK, Unvetted Migrants, and Food Insecurity in the United KingdomTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Socialist Party in America, The Sedition Act of 1918, and President Warren HardingIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the British government's plan for grooming gangs, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the Black Rock building overrun by protesters in Paris. Ian commented on the government's response to British Pakistani grooming gangs and the tensions in Israel. Ian talked about the prosecution against Donald Trump and how quickly America has turned into a banana republic. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the Woodrow Wilson administration, the importance of the Eugene Debs story, and Robert F. Kennedy running for the DNC nomination. Ted spoke about the Donald Trump indictment and D.A. Alvin Bragg's reputation. Ted discussed the RFK Jr. announcement and the continuous protests across France.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

