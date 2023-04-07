https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/ukrainian-agent-detained-for-spying-on-number-of-russian-military-in-kherson-region-fsb-says-1109230744.html

Ukrainian Agent Detained for Spying on Number of Russian Military in Kherson Region

Ukrainian agent and his assistant have been detained for spying on the number of Russian armed forces in the Kherson region, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

Data on the routes of movement and types of military equipment and weapons used in the special operation with reference to maps of the area and geographical coordinates were sent to the staff of the Security Service of Ukraine via internet messengers, the statement added. Kiev used the obtained information to transfer it to representatives of the paramilitary formations of Ukraine in order to correct artillery and missile and bomb attacks on the positions of the Russian forces.

