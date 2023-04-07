International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Agent Detained for Spying on Number of Russian Military in Kherson Region
Ukrainian Agent Detained for Spying on Number of Russian Military in Kherson Region
Ukrainian agent and his assistant have been detained for spying on the number of Russian armed forces in the Kherson region, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
Data on the routes of movement and types of military equipment and weapons used in the special operation with reference to maps of the area and geographical coordinates were sent to the staff of the Security Service of Ukraine via internet messengers, the statement added. Kiev used the obtained information to transfer it to representatives of the paramilitary formations of Ukraine in order to correct artillery and missile and bomb attacks on the positions of the Russian forces.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian agent and his assistant have been detained for spying on the number of Russian armed forces in the Kherson region, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"The FSB has detained an agent of the Ukrainian special services and a person who collected information about the locations and the number of units of the Russian armed forces in the Kherson region at his instructions," the FSB said in a statement.
Data on the routes of movement and types of military equipment and weapons used in the special operation with reference to maps of the area and geographical coordinates were sent to the staff of the Security Service of Ukraine via internet messengers, the statement added.
Kiev used the obtained information to transfer it to representatives of the paramilitary formations of Ukraine in order to correct artillery and missile and bomb attacks on the positions of the Russian forces.
