https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/un-wfp-calling-for-267mln-to-aid-541000-people-in-mozambique-affected-by-cyclone-freddy-1109227951.html

UN WFP Calling for $26.7Mln to Aid 541,000 People in Mozambique Affected by Cyclone Freddy

UN WFP Calling for $26.7Mln to Aid 541,000 People in Mozambique Affected by Cyclone Freddy

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday called for $26.7 million to assist over 500,000 people in Mozambique who have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

2023-04-07T03:39+0000

2023-04-07T03:39+0000

2023-04-07T03:39+0000

africa

mozambique

malawi

madagascar

cyclone

hurricane

east africa

storm

tropical cyclone

the united nations (un)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108315402_96:0:1332:695_1920x0_80_0_0_ec2fa20f0bdd93836d3add1b46b0b48c.jpg

Deadly cyclone Freddy began forming off northwestern Australia in the first week of February, then crossed the southern Indian Ocean, struck Madagascar on February 21, and reached Mozambique on February 24, causing strong winds, flooding, and landslides.According to WFP, the Freddy system has caused devastation across southern and central Mozambique since February. A total of 1,200,000 people and 550,000 hectares of farmland have been affected by the cyclone in eight provinces of Mozambique, namely Gaza, Inhambane, Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Niassa, Tete, and Nampula. The cyclone has killed 183 people and damaged over 283,000 houses, the document said.The organization noted that affected people were living "without critical support and no alternative for meeting their basic needs."WFP also said the cyclone "has broken several world records, including longest recorded tropical cyclone," and brought winds up to 170 kph (105 mph).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230316/national-tragedy-president-appeals-for-help-as-cyclone-freddy-kills-225-in-malawi-1108447322.html

africa

mozambique

malawi

madagascar

east africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tropical cyclone freddy, east africa cyclone hurricane freddy, mauritius madagascar mozambique hurricane, un world food programme