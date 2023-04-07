https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/us-bank-reportedly-aborts-client-conference-after-criticism-over-pro-russian-views-from-experts-1109225116.html

US Bank Reportedly Aborts Client Conference After Criticism Over Pro-Russian Views From Experts

US Bank Reportedly Aborts Client Conference After Criticism Over Pro-Russian Views From Experts

One of the largest US banks, the Bank of America, had to abort an online client conference after some clients complained about the predominantly pro-Russian rhetoric of online discussion participants, reported British newspaper, citing attendants.

2023-04-07T00:34+0000

2023-04-07T00:34+0000

2023-04-07T00:34+0000

world

us

bank of america

russia

us-russia relations

censure

cencorship

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101870/93/1018709328_0:75:2048:1227_1920x0_80_0_0_4629862d8948fd96c7abe50b21fb49d2.jpg

The conference began on Tuesday and was scheduled to last two days, but the bank made a decision to cancel three sessions addressing US sanctions on Russia and Russia-US relations after some of the clients had started to complain about the tone of comments made by some speakers, the report said.The head of the bank’s research division was even forced to call clients after the event to personally apologize for the content of Tuesday’s sessions, according to the report.According to one of the displeased attendees cited in the report, "it was more like Bank of Russia than Bank of America" as the whole event was overwhelmingly pro-Russian while another person described it as "relentlessly anti-Ukrainian."Attendees also specifically mentioned Daniel Sheehan, Bank of America Securities' head of international relations, who criticized Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during the event and described him as "a master manipulator and mimic" about whom there were "serious concerns" in the Biden administration, the report said.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us censorship, bank of america censorship over zelensky ukraine, bank of america online client conference abortion, zelensky concerns