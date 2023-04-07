https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/us-congressman-ukrainian-spring-offensive-to-show-whether-crimea-off-table-for-kiev--1109247941.html

"As far as Crimea, certainly this is territory that Russia took back from Ukraine, and that is something that the Ukrainians regard… as their sovereign territory and they are making the decisions as to where they are going to move forward. I don't think Crimea is off the table," Sherrill said during an event hosted by The Washington Post. To date, the Ukrainians have been more focused on other areas, but we will see in the spring offensive, what the decisions are, Sherrill said. Various senior US officials have repeatedly said that Crimea is Ukrainian territory, despite the fact that the Crimean residents held a referendum in 2014 and overwhelmingly voted to rejoin Russia. In February, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said the United States supports Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Crimea. However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said prior Nuland issuing her statement that the Biden administration is not actively encouraging Ukraine to retake Crimea.

