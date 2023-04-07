International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/us-congressman-ukrainian-spring-offensive-to-show-whether-crimea-off-table-for-kiev--1109247941.html
US Congressman: Ukrainian Spring Offensive to Show Whether Crimea Off Table for Kiev
US Congressman: Ukrainian Spring Offensive to Show Whether Crimea Off Table for Kiev
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Crimea is not off the table for Ukraine and the upcoming spring counteroffensive will show what decisions have been made by Kiev in this... 07.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-07T16:45+0000
2023-04-07T16:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
crimea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_60e8089b882c3686ab7e929a1f6056e0.jpg
"As far as Crimea, certainly this is territory that Russia took back from Ukraine, and that is something that the Ukrainians regard… as their sovereign territory and they are making the decisions as to where they are going to move forward. I don't think Crimea is off the table," Sherrill said during an event hosted by The Washington Post. To date, the Ukrainians have been more focused on other areas, but we will see in the spring offensive, what the decisions are, Sherrill said. Various senior US officials have repeatedly said that Crimea is Ukrainian territory, despite the fact that the Crimean residents held a referendum in 2014 and overwhelmingly voted to rejoin Russia. In February, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said the United States supports Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Crimea. However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said prior Nuland issuing her statement that the Biden administration is not actively encouraging Ukraine to retake Crimea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230123/russia-slams-us-psychological-warfare-after-lawmaker-demands-missiles-for-kiev-to-strike-crimea-1106623377.html
russia
ukraine
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c309965f79467eaa6af60b010c3507.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, crimea
russia, ukraine, crimea

US Congressman: Ukrainian Spring Offensive to Show Whether Crimea Off Table for Kiev

16:45 GMT 07.04.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian regions. Crimea
Russian regions. Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Crimea is not off the table for Ukraine and the upcoming spring counteroffensive will show what decisions have been made by Kiev in this regard, Rep. Mikie Sherrill said on Friday.
"As far as Crimea, certainly this is territory that Russia took back from Ukraine, and that is something that the Ukrainians regard… as their sovereign territory and they are making the decisions as to where they are going to move forward. I don't think Crimea is off the table," Sherrill said during an event hosted by The Washington Post.
To date, the Ukrainians have been more focused on other areas, but we will see in the spring offensive, what the decisions are, Sherrill said.
ATACMS Army Tactical Missile System - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Slams US ‘Psychological Warfare’ After Lawmaker Demands Missiles for Kiev to ‘Strike Crimea’
23 January, 18:03 GMT
Various senior US officials have repeatedly said that Crimea is Ukrainian territory, despite the fact that the Crimean residents held a referendum in 2014 and overwhelmingly voted to rejoin Russia.
In February, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said the United States supports Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Crimea. However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said prior Nuland issuing her statement that the Biden administration is not actively encouraging Ukraine to retake Crimea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала