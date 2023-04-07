https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/us-resumes-building-of-biolabs-in-ukraine-russian-mod-says-1109239174.html

US Resumes Construction of Biolabs in Ukraine, Russian MoD Says

The Russian Ministry of Defense has revealed who is behind the US' military biological activities.

The US has resumed the program for the construction of biological laboratories in Ukraine and is expanding the format to train Ukrainian biologists, Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Friday.This conclusion is based on the analysis of the minutes of the meeting of the working group of US and Ukrainian specialists under the leadership of representatives of the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) dated October 20, 2022 on the plans for the implementation of the "Biological Threat Reduction Program" in Ukraine, the Russian official explained. 'Springboard for NATO Troop Deployment'Kirillov noted that the goals of the US biological programs prove that Washington views former Soviet countries as a springboard for the deployment of NATO forces.The Pentagon finances dual-use projects through a system of grants, the Russian official said, adding that the distribution of money is entrusted to the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU) and the International Science and Technology Center (ISTC). Who is Main Organizer of US' Military Biological Activities? According to Kirillov, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) believes that the US Department of Energy, along with the Pentagon, is the main organizer of and direct participant in [the US'] military biological activities.”The official referred to the statement by the US Department of Energy claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic could have occurred as a result of an accident that leaked the virus from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.Officially, in 2023 alone, the US Department of Energy allocated $105 million for research under the Bio-preparedness Research Virtual Environment project, which is supposed to study the epidemic spread of diseases, he noted.Russia Adds New Names to List of Those Involved in Pentagon Bio Research Kirillov also said that Russia announces new names of participants in the military biological programs from among the citizens of the US and Ukraine.The official also named Greg Glass, a professor in the Department of Geography and the Emerging Pathogens Institute at the University of Florida, who was studying the spread of the pathogen tularemia in Ukraine. He was involved in the implementation of the UP-8 project (Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever and orthohantavirus in Ukraine).Another professor, Andrew Pekosz, was also involved as one of the leading consultants in the UP-2 project (application of geoinformation systems, remote monitoring and laboratory diagnostics for the detection of tularemia and anthrax diseases in humans and animals in Ukraine), according to Kirillov.The official added that many defendants in the military biological programs left Ukraine, and the US is urgently looking for them to prevent leaks.Why Does Pentahon Go Ahead With Bio Research in Ukraine? Kirillov explained that the Pentagon will continue research on bio-objects in Ukraine and other countries due to the vague reaction of the international community and the fear of arguing with Washington."The plans of the Pentagon to continue dual-use research at Ukrainian bio-objects and in other countries of the world with a change in the name of the program is the result of a vague reaction of the world community due to the fear of a number of countries to confront the US authorities," he underscored.US Biolabs Endanger 'Third Countries' There is a risk of the spread of dangerous pathogens in the areas of foreign biologocal laboratories controlled by the United States.Moscow: Military-Biological Properties of COVID-19 Could Be Boosted ArtificiallySeparately, Kirillov said that each new strain of the coronavirus had improved military-biological properties, which may indicate an artificial increase in its pathogenicity.Experts still have a number of questions related to "strange for most viruses" variability and geographical origin of COVID-19 variants, the official said, adding that "at the same time, each new variant had improved properties in terms of their military-biological application, causing more and more economic damage."This comes after Kirillov told reporters last month that Washington failed to deactivate biolabs in Ukraine before the launch of Russia's special military operation despite claims by US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.He also said at the time that Moscow has information that the US has been developing mRNA vaccines that cause concomitant diseases and serious complications at the expense of the US Department of the Treasury since 2017."According to available information, the development of vaccines of this type [mRNA vaccines] has been funded by the US state budget since 2017, and by the time commercially available drugs appeared, it was clear that they could cause the development of concomitant diseases and serious complications," Kirillov told reporters.During its special military operation in Ukraine, Russia has discovered a network of more than 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Kirillov, the Pentagon has been running secret biolabs in Ukraine for years, researching highly dangerous pathogens and exporting biological samples in breach of the Biological Weapons Convention.

