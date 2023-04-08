Biden's Upcoming Belfast Visit Overshadowed by Ulster Terror Warning

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/bidens-upcoming-belfast-visit-overshadowed-by-ulster-terror-warning-1109272553.html
Apart from traveling to Belfast, Biden is expected to visit the Republic of Ireland’s capital Dublin, as well as the country’s counties Co Louth and Co Mayo.
US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Northern Ireland has been blighted by reports of a possible terror attack against police in Ulster on Monday.Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the PSNI had "very strong community intelligence" that terrorist attacks were being planned in Londonderry, a city near the border with the Republic of Ireland.When asked about whether guns or explosives could be used to target police in the city, Singletone said, "We've seen that in the past and, on that basis, we have to be prepared for that and we will be prepared for all eventualities on Monday."Chief Constable Simon Byrne, for his part, pointed out that officers would be moved to frontline duties to counter any potential threats, in a policing strategy that he said hadn't been used for years. Byrne added that this reflected the "exceptional circumstances" ahead of this Easter weekend.The developments come after British intelligence agency MI5 recently raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to severe, which means that an attack is highly likely. The move followed the gun attack in Co Tyrone on senior detective John Caldwell, who was left with life-changing injuries.Police pointed the finger at the New IRA, a dissident paramilitary group that split from the Irish Republican Army (IRA) following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, a peace deal that created a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland and brought an end to the 30 years of conflict known as the Troubles.Biden’s trip to Northern Ireland will most likely focus on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which falls on Easter Monday. This is the day when republicans traditionally mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising rebellion against British rule in 1916 with a parade due to take place in Londonderry. Aside from Northern Ireland, the POTUS also plans to visit Dublin, as well as the Republic of Ireland’s counties Louth and Mayo.
US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Northern Ireland
has been blighted by reports of a possible terror attack against police in Ulster on Monday.
Earlier this week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) warned of the potential for “serious public disorder” by dissident republicans over the Easter weekend, ahead of the April 11 Biden visit to Belfast.
Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the PSNI had "very strong community intelligence" that terrorist attacks were being planned in Londonderry, a city near the border with the Republic of Ireland.
When asked about whether guns or explosives could be used to target police in the city, Singletone said, "We've seen that in the past and, on that basis, we have to be prepared for that and we will be prepared for all eventualities on Monday."
Chief Constable Simon Byrne, for his part, pointed out that officers would be moved to frontline duties to counter any potential threats, in a policing strategy that he said hadn't been used for years. Byrne added that this reflected the "exceptional circumstances" ahead of this Easter weekend.
Irish Deputy Premier Micheal Martin in turn condemned the threat of a terrorist attack as "criminality in its worst form," adding it was "very evil people who are contemplating this."
The developments come after British intelligence agency MI5 recently raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to severe, which means that an attack is highly likely. The move followed the gun attack in Co Tyrone on senior detective John Caldwell, who was left with life-changing injuries.
Police pointed the finger at the New IRA, a dissident paramilitary group that split from the Irish Republican Army (IRA) following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, a peace deal that created a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland and brought an end to the 30 years of conflict known as the Troubles.
Biden’s trip to Northern Ireland will most likely focus on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
, which falls on Easter Monday. This is the day when republicans traditionally mark the anniversary of the Easter Rising rebellion against British rule in 1916 with a parade due to take place in Londonderry. Aside from Northern Ireland, the POTUS also plans to visit Dublin, as well as the Republic of Ireland’s counties Louth and Mayo.